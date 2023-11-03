Sales / Account Executive Financial Services
Capgemini Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Karlskrona
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
When strengthening our position for business unit Financial Services, we are now looking for hiring an energetic and ambitious Account Manager/Sales Executive to our office.
Role
You will primarily be responsible for driving growth in the area of Financial Services, with focus on, Capital Markets & Wealth Management.
As Account Manager you will:
• Drive sales and growth with focus on Financial Services towards key clients and target clients in Sweden
• Be driving the whole sales cycle
• Prospecting, client/sales planning, proactive sales, driving bid work, negotiations and closing
• Be part of business development activities within Capgemini Application Services
Qualifications
We believe you will have relevant years of financial consulting /services client management and sales background with good exposure to Capital Markets & Wealth Management.
Personality / skills appreciated:
• Positive and energetic
• Drive to achieve
• High performance mentality
• Passion for the business and the client
• Collaborative team player
• Team player
• Strong in communication
• Ability to engage with both business and tech CXO's
• Work with internal & external stakeholders for deal closures Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Sverige AB
(org.nr 556092-3053)
Flemminggatan 18 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Capgemini Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8239524