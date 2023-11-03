Sales / Account Executive Financial Services

When strengthening our position for business unit Financial Services, we are now looking for hiring an energetic and ambitious Account Manager/Sales Executive to our office.

Role
You will primarily be responsible for driving growth in the area of Financial Services, with focus on, Capital Markets & Wealth Management.

As Account Manager you will:
• Drive sales and growth with focus on Financial Services towards key clients and target clients in Sweden
• Be driving the whole sales cycle
• Prospecting, client/sales planning, proactive sales, driving bid work, negotiations and closing
• Be part of business development activities within Capgemini Application Services

Qualifications
We believe you will have relevant years of financial consulting /services client management and sales background with good exposure to Capital Markets & Wealth Management.

Personality / skills appreciated:
• Positive and energetic
• Drive to achieve
• High performance mentality
• Passion for the business and the client
• Collaborative team player
• Strong in communication
• Ability to engage with both business and tech CXO's
• Work with internal & external stakeholders for deal closures

