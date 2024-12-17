Sales Account Executive
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service, and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's around 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Warsaw,Hong Kong, or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We want our employees to thrive in their daily lives, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Your Impact
In the role of Sales Account Executive (client expansion), you will directly engage with small and medium size enterprises in Sweden and Norwegian, assisting them in their expansion endeavours. Employing proactive and inbound sales strategies, you will identify and secure novel business opportunities with primarily existing clients, while progressively enhancing clients' utilization of the Efficy CRM and marketing automation products. Your adeptness in digital transformation and change management will position you as a dependable business partner, responsible for overseeing the complete sales process in collaboration with clients.
Key Responsibilities
Execute complete sales cycles, consistently meeting or surpassing monthly targets for both new business and the existing client base.
Source potential opportunities from inbound inquiries and self-generated leads.
Conduct qualification discussions with senior executives and leaders of various departments.
Conduct online product demonstrations, occasionally arranging in-person presentations.
* Identify client needs and develop strategies to meet them, preferably in a trusted advisor capacity.
Navigate sales through internal advocates to multiple decision-makers, including C-level.
Coordinate with internal stakeholders like Projects teams and Customer Success and Security to address needs of our clientele, and respond to inquiries.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with new clients, take part in successful negotiations and upsell.
About YOU
Degree in Business Administration, Sales, Marketing or related field
2 years of experience in B2B Account Management, preferably in the SaaS CRM industry
Strong negotiation and communication skills in Swedish, Norwegian andEnglish
Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
Excellent organizational and time-management skills
Proven ability to learn quickly
Mature, proactive, committed, self-motivated and cheerful
A natural team player
Ability to see and identify business potential everywhere.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a passion for new technologies
A proven track record of working as Sales/Business Development is a plus.
We offer YOU
A competitive salary package with abonus system and a referral program
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen
High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA
State-of-the-art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm
International growing opportunities and internal mobility
Events: team lunches, after work, sports, trips
Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
Do you have questions about this position? Please contact jobs@efficy.com
Find more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com.
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
Disclaimer
efficy is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at efficy via email, the Internet, or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of efficy. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by efficy as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means. Ersättning
