UI/UX Designer - Embedded User Interfaces
Asko Appliances AB / Grafiska jobb / Lidköping Visa alla grafiska jobb i Lidköping
2026-06-01
, Götene
, Skara
, Vara
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Asko Appliances AB i Lidköping
, Skara
, Vara
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For more than 70 years, ASKO has combined traditional Scandinavian design with state-of-the-art technology and innovation to create high-quality products that not only make life better, but which are also better for peoples' health and the planet. This focus on quality, design, innovation and the environment has taken us on an inspiring journey filled with incredible achievements, world-first innovations and many memorable milestones – from the invention of our very first washing machine to being awarded prestigious design and environmental awards for our smart cooking technology and sustainable designs.
Read more at www.asko.com
Join ASKO Appliances and help shape the next generation of premium home appliances. ASKO is a Scandinavian brand developing and producing household appliances in Europe for a global market. Sustainability, innovation, and thoughtful design are central to everything we do.
We are now looking for a UI/UX Designer with strong experience in embedded interfaces and connected products. In this role, you will design intuitive and elegant user experiences directly on our appliances — translating advanced functionality into simple, meaningful interactions. The role focuses primarily on embedded UX/UI, while also considering how the appliance experience connects with digital ecosystems and companion services. You will work closely with industrial designers, software developers, product managers, and smart solutions teams in an international environment, mainly Sweden, Slovenia, the Netherlands and China. Your work will contribute directly to the future interaction experience of ASKO products.
About the role
The digital experience is becoming an increasingly integrated part of the appliance itself. We are therefore strengthening our capability within embedded UX/UI and cross-device interaction design.
As UI/UX Designer, you will work throughout the full design process — from research and concept development to prototyping, validation, and detailed UI specifications for implementation. You will help define how users interact with our products in everyday life, balancing simplicity, usability, aesthetics, and technical constraints.
Your responsibilities include:
Designing embedded user interfaces for premium home appliances
Creating seamless experiences across appliance UI and connected services
Developing wireframes, prototypes, interaction flows, and detailed UI specifications
Conducting user research and validating concepts with end users
Collaborating closely with developers to ensure high-quality implementation
Contributing to scalable UX principles, interaction patterns, and design systems
Supporting and driving user-centered design methods across projects
Participating in workshops, ideation sessions, and concept development together with cross-functional teams
This role requires both creative thinking and a strong systems mindset. You should feel comfortable navigating complexity, technical limitations, and evolving requirements while maintaining a clear user perspective.
We welcome candidates with varying levels of experience, and the role will be adapted based on your background and seniority.
Requirements
To succeed in this role, you bring a solid foundation in UX and design tools, along with the ability to communicate effectively in an international environment.
A degree in Interaction Design, UX, Human-Computer Interaction, or a related field, or equivalent professional experience
Fluency in English, written and spoken
Highly skilled in Figma or similar design tools
Experience and qualifications (nice to have)
Experience designing embedded interfaces, digital products, or connected devices
Strong understanding of usability, interaction design, and interface architecture
Proficient in building interactive prototypes to effectively test ideas and communicate design concepts
Experience in working with hardware-related UX constraints and opportunities
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Experience within IoT, consumer electronics, automotive, medical devices, or other embedded systems is highly valued.
Chinese language skills are considered a plus
Skills and personal qualities
We are looking for someone who is both user-focused and solution-oriented, and who thrives in a collaborative and evolving environment.
Comfortable creating both conceptual and production-ready designs
Capable of independently conducting user research, synthesizing findings, and drawing actionable conclusions
Curious, collaborative, and driven by solving complex problems
Passionate about creating meaningful user experiences
Structured and comfortable working in evolving environments
Able to take initiative and help shape ways of working within digital product design
About ASKO
At ASKO, we believe great products are built through close collaboration between design, engineering, and technology. You will join a team working to create premium, sustainable, and connected experiences for the future home. If you want to help define the future interaction experience of premium appliances — we would love to hear from you.
Application
Please submit your application documents and CV to rekrytering@asko.com
no later than 19 July 2026. Selection is carried out on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
This is a permanent full-time position.
The position can be based in either Lidköping or Stockholm, depending on where we find the right candidate. Regular travel between the locations is expected as part of the role, as well as occasional international travel.
You will report to the Design Manager, based in Lidköping.
For more information, please contact:
Design Manager, Pernilla Döse, pernilla.dose@asko.com
, +46738-686194
HR Manager, Sara Ahlén, sara.ahlen@asko.com
, +46730-707121
Trade Union, Unionen, Tobias Liedegren, +46738-686185
We kindly ask not to be contacted by advertising sales representatives or recruitment agencies.
By submitting your application, you consent to Asko Appliances AB processing your personal data for recruitment purposes. Your data will only be used for this process and will be stored in accordance with the applicable data protection regulations (GDPR). If you would like to learn more about how we process personal data, or if you wish to have your data deleted, please contact the HR Manager.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19
E-post: rekrytering@asko.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "UI/UX Designer + Name". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Asko Appliances AB
(org.nr 556577-9054)
Sockerbruksgatan 3 (visa karta
)
531 16 LIDKÖPING Jobbnummer
9940065