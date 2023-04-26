Safety Manager
As a Client Safety Manager at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Actively ensure risk control measures are implemented, assessed and monitored
Attend key meetings to monitor progress, raise issues, and actively collaborate on solving problems
Be a visible safety leader onsite, actively participating in the day-to-day health and safety management, as well as safety auditing
Create and implement the safety strategy and procedures for the project, engaging all partners to actively support across all areas
Ensure contractors establish, implement and monitor exemplary safety practices and procedures
Lead the maintenance of health and safety management systems (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001)
Partner in assessing safety incidents, including evaluating findings and ensuring corrective and preventative measures are implemented
Update key partners on all safety management areas for the project
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have excellent safety experience on large scale construction projects
Have a degree or comparable experience in a related construction or safety discipline
Are chartered or are on the path to complete it. We can help
Are an excellent communicator verbally and in writing
Excel in a collaborative and friendly team environment
About us
Linesight is a highly successful global project and cost management consultancy that keeps clients coming back. And for that we have our people to thank. You see we're not like the others. We're different. Unique. It's our fresh thinking and focus on what matters that has led to our evolving. We are on a journey working in some of the most exciting innovative sectors with some of the world's most prestigious companies delivering major projects that deliver a more sustainable built environment. We have an open culture and a flat structure where you can expect to be treated with genuine care, respect, and empathy. With Linesight, you can truly discover the power of team!
Diversity, inclusion and accessibility
Linesight is committed to transparent, equal opportunity employment practices. We are building a diverse and inclusive organisation, accessible to all, based on having a safe culture which enables all our people to be their true selves. We are a people business, and we understand that the more inclusive we are, the happier our people and better our work will be. We will ensure that individuals with disability are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the application or recruitment process and are accommodated in the workplace. If you require assistance or accommodation of any kind, please mention this in your application, we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
