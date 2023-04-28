Roof Painter
2023-04-28
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
Job Title: Roof Cleaning and Painting Technician at Takvårdsbolaget
Job Overview: Takvårdsbolaget is seeking a Roof Cleaning and Painting Technician to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for cleaning and painting roofs on a variety of residential and commercial properties. A valid driver's license is required for this position. We provide training to our employees to ensure they have the skills needed to perform the job.
Key Responsibilities:
Clean and prepare roofs for painting
Paint roofs using a variety of tools and techniques
Adhere to all safety regulations and protocols
Drive company vehicles to job sites
Requirements:
Valid driver's license and clean driving record
Ability to lift and move heavy equipment and materials
Knowledge of basic painting techniques and materials
Ability to work in a variety of weather conditions
Skills and Qualifications:
Strong attention to detail
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Positive attitude and strong work ethic
Ability to follow instructions and adhere to safety regulations
Good communication skills
Additional Information:
Takvårdsbolaget is a leading provider of roof care and maintenance services in the local area. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service to our customers and providing a supportive and collaborative work environment for our employees. We provide on-the-job training to our employees to ensure they have the skills needed to perform the job.
Application Instructions: To apply for this position, please submit a resume and cover letter to info@takvardsbolaget.se
To apply for this position, please submit a resume and cover letter to info@takvardsbolaget.se. In your cover letter, please describe your relevant experience and why you would be a good fit for the position. We look forward to hearing from you!
Application deadline: 2023-05-28
