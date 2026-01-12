Rock Engineer to Malmberget Mine Rock Engineering Department
2026-01-12
Are you a Rock Engineer who wants to work with one of the world's most challenging and complex underground environments? We at the Malmberget Mine are looking for a Rock Engineer to join our team. In this role, you'll turn geotechnical insight into solutions that prioritise safety, safeguard today's operations, and shape the mine's future for decades to come.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
As a Rock Engineer in Malmberget, you will be part of a team whose mission is to provide geotechncial expertise and guidance, working together with stakeholders to ensure a safe, stable, and sustainable mine. You will work in one of the world's most technically demanding underground environments, shaped by multiple ore bodies, deep mining, complex stress fields, and seismic activity.
Focus areas:
- Assist with the integration of numerical stress analysis into routine mine design and production planning.
- Conduct geotechnical analyses solving a wide range of challenges from forensic analyses of ground behaviour to mine sequencing.
- Contribute to short-, mid-, and long-term projects with geotechnical expertise.
- Support strategic decision-making across the mine with geotechnical analyses.
- Work closely with mine development (operations), mine production (operations), mine planning and geology, long-term projects and research projects, developing long-lasting, positive relationships while delivering analysis- and data-based geotechnical recommendations.
- Bridge the gap between geology and rock engineering.
You will report to the Section Manager Rock Engineering and join a department of approximately 15 colleagues, many of whom are senior professionals with broad experience and specialised expertise. The team is known for its strong collaboration, deep technical knowledge and supportive environment.
What you bring
We are looking for someone who thrives in a collaborative setting and enjoys solving complex challenges. You are curious about ground behaviour and eager to explore new approaches, while keeping a clear focus on goals and long-term development. Your ability to work across disciplines and contribute with practical, solution-oriented results is what makes you valuable in this role.
Must-have qualifications:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Rock Engineering or Mining Engineering, with relevant work experience.
- Proficiency with numerical stress analyses in 3D.
- Experience with empirical design methods.
- Fluency in English is required. Swedish proficiency is an advantage, but not essential.
- A valid driver's license equivalent to Swedish Class B.
Nice-to-have experience:
- Several years of relevant experience.
- Familiarity with Itasca's and Rocscience's software suite.
- Experience from caving mines.
- Experience with deep/high stress rock mass behaviour.
- Industry background in mining, tunneling, or infrastructure.
What we offer
In addition to the general benefits we offer - which you can find a bit further down - we can also offer you, who currently do not live in Sweden, the following:
- Relocation support for you and your family.
- Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
- LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
- The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Additional information
Location: Gällivare, Kiruna, or Luleå
Type of Employment: Permanent, full-time
Contact:
For more information about the role, please contact our hiring manager Jessa Vatcher, Section Manager Rock Engineering, phone: +46702027102, email: jessa.vatcher@lkab.com
.
Union representatives: Malmberget/Luleå:
- Unionen Södra Katarina Paganus, +46 970-762 98
- SACO-klubben Södra - Annika Taavoniku, +46 970-795 32
- Ledarna Södra - Johanna Dahlin, +46 10-144 50 16
Union representatives Kiruna/ Svappavaara:
- Sakari Alanko, Unionen, +46 980-725 08
- Maja Krutrök, Ledarna, +46 980-535 50
- Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 980-718 79
