Risk Manager
2023-06-21
Risk Manager
Our Product Development teams is growing and we are currently looking for more engaged colleagues in several positions!
We are responsible for SGT 600-800 products during the whole product life cycle, from development to long term service maintenance. This includes product support, RCA, Fault report responsibility, and providing third level customer support for technical issues. We are also accountable for customer communication strategy related to product information.
As a risk manager, you are in charge of determining financial, safety and security risks and find ways to reduce those risks through planning and problem-solving.
How You'll Make an Impact
* In charge of of research activities such as risk assessment or risk evaluation
* Identify financial, safety or security risks that the organization may face
* Prepare action plans to decrease risk factors
* Perform risk evaluation, which assesses the way the company previously handled risks
* Make risk-avoiding adjustments to current methods of operation in order to minimize their future risks
* Prepare a risk-management budget
* Provide training and certification for organization staff so that they can be aware of risks and try to avoid them
What You Bring
* Strong analytical capability with a structured approach with good understanding of business impacts
* Ability to present your findings to management in a way that's easy for the rest of the organization to understand and implement.
* You know what to prioritize and take responsibility, are detailed when it is needed and make sure to deliver on time and with the right quality.
* Cooperation and communication skills with diverse organizations and people
* A good overall technical knowledge.
* Ability to express yourself clearly in English, Swedish is a merit
About the Team
You will be part of a team with 12 other experienced and committed colleauges who works as either Risk Managers or Task Force/RCA-leads.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
