Retail Buyer
2022-12-13
Do you want to be part of an international outdoor company, with the mission of enabling more people to experience and connect with nature? Are you passionate about retail and ecommerce and want to work in the outdoor industry? Then this could be your next career step!
ABOUT US
At Fenix Outdoor, we create life-altering experiences in nature through providing a full range of products and speciality outdoor retail stores across several countries. Our company enables people to enjoy life outside.
Our house brands include Fjällräven, Primus, Hanwag, Tierra, and Royal Robbins. Our European retail stores give outdoor enthusiasts the right tools and apparel for every stage in their journey. Additionally, our common service operation supports our companies, teams, and business globally. We span across 20 countries and treasure the international, multi-cultured and supremely unique heritages that make up our organization's DNA.
We're a team of nature lovers, some more experienced than others, and we enjoy being outside. Whether in a city park or climbing the peak of a mountain, sustaining the world we live in is a top priority in what we do. Afterall, our business is nature.
We are buyers, e-Comm specialists and strategists, marketeers, communicators, sales staff, customer service reps and business developers. In nature, we're all the same.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a talented individual to support our DTC (direct to consumer) business across Fenix Outdoor brands divisions e-commerce and brick & mortar channels throughout Europe. We see this role, Retail Buyer, as an integral part of our merchandise team. The buyer will take the lead in business strategy working to build upon our processes as we step into a new phase of expanding both our store and online footprint across Europe.
This is a full time, hybrid position based in Stockholm, Sweden. You will be reporting directly to the Senior Merchandise Manager.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Presentation of well-balanced seasonal assortments to stakeholders with relevancy to specific markets and sales channels.
Manage admin email account and assist stores, customer service and brand managers with enquiries.
Communication of stock flow to the retail stores.
Creation, follow up and regulation of orders in conjunction with allocations and planning to optimise product flow within the group.
Maintaining seasonal pricelists across all brands and sales channels.
Maintain weekly sales and stock reporting across brands and channels.
Assist with statistics in monthly/quarterly & yearly reporting.
Keeping continuous communication across departments about stock situation and flag for sales opportunities.
Working with store allocations and planning team to ensure stock availability for replenishment to stores is in alignment with expectations.
Working with the current systems Microsoft Dynamics, Medius, Qlikview to facilitate such tasks as: data input and integration, master scheduling, vendor changes, price lists, order allocation, data uploads, credits & returned goods, season preparation and approval, ensure items are retrievable in retail systems and ready to sell within the relevant time frame, PO validation.
Sales data analysis, monthly and seasonal reporting.
Invoice matching, handling store credits & returns and working with customer service, operations and warehouse teams to co-ordinate and perform tasks accordingly.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe the successful candidate will bring to the role:
Proactive, flexible outlook and a great mindset adaptable and able to drive change.
Non-prestigious and solution-oriented view with a pragmatic, "can do attitude".
Analytical mindset and numbers driven.
An outgoing and self-motivated outlook to take initiative and drive to succeed.
Organisational skills and a great ability to multitask.
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, or comparable 3+ years' experience within a retail environment.
Ecommerce experience is merited.
Career experience that demonstrates you know how to prioritize work to reach performance goals.
Strong proficiency in Excel is required along with Microsoft office package.
Work experience within ERP systems is an advantage, especially with Microsoft Dynamics systems.
We are a global organization, our company language is English, both written and verbal fluency is required for this role.
You have a love and respect for nature and the outdoors and an authentic enthusiasm toward the Brands at Fenix Outdoor. You are eager to share your passion and engage others to fall in love with the outdoors.
WORKING AT FENIX OUTDOOR
We offer a lot, here is some of what you can expect at Fenix Outdoor Group:
A challenging environment that treasures ambition.
Colleagues with similar values and passions who drive things forward.
A multi-cultured working environment with a goal of promoting healthy work-life balance for all our employees.
Company culture rooted in the values of our founders and leaders, living and breathing sustainability to ensure our businesses success for generations to come.
Great discount for employees on our brands.
HOW TO APPLY
If you fit this profile, please do not hesitate to apply through our career page now! Applications are processed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled prior to closing. We look forward to reading your application!
