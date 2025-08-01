Restaurangbiträde (Heltid och Deltid)
2025-08-01
Looking for a job that's more than just a paycheck? One that truly helps you grow as a person?
We're looking for both full-time and part-time Crew Members to join our upcoming restaurant in Uppsala!
We're upfront about it - working at Five Guys is intense. It's fast-paced, high-energy, and keeps you on your toes. But that's exactly what makes it rewarding.
You'll develop skills that go beyond the operational side of running a restaurant. This is a job experience that builds your resilience, strengthens your teamwork skills, and improves your ability to perform under pressure - all while having fun delivering a food experience to be genuinely proud of.
These are qualities that will serve you throughout your career.
And speaking of careers... We promote heavily from within for roles like Shift Manager, Assistant Manager, and beyond. So, when you join us, you're not just getting a job - you're stepping into a place where you can build a career.
As a Crew Member, you'll...
• .work in all areas of the restaurant, from the till to the grill, helping to create the full Five Guys experience - from the first hello to the last bite.
Your responsibilities include:
• Making sure we always deliver top quality - no shortcuts!
• Providing authentic and welcoming service, ensuring every guest leaves with a smile.
• Helping with prep work and keeping the restaurant clean and organized.
• Cooking and serving our famous burgers and fries with care and precision.
• Being a reliable and supportive teammate - including, encouraging, and helping your colleagues every day.
We believe you'll thrive in this role if you...
• .Enjoy working in a service environment - making every interaction feel personal and positive is part of your everyday work.
• .Care about others and actively contribute to making our culture fun, inclusive, and welcoming - you're supportive, easy to work with, and always ready to help a colleague out.
• .Are persistent and don't give up when things get tough - you take pride in doing things with quality and getting things done.
• .Flourish in a social and energetic setting - you enjoy working with people, chatting with guests, and being part of a lively team.
• .Can stay cool under pressure - you handle challenges with a steady mindset and don't let stress get the best of you.
Experience in the service industry is a plus but not a must - we'll teach you everything you need to know!
Proficiency in Swedish and English is considered a plus.
Job details
• We are hiring for both full-time and part-time positions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://enkla-jobb.se Arbetsplats
Five Guys Scandinavia
9443083