Resident Test Engineer to Tata Technologies!
2025-02-07
Are you a driven engineer with a passion for electric vehicles and testing future technologies? Do you want to be part of a global company making a difference in product development for leading manufacturers worldwide? Tata Technologies is now seeking a Resident Test Engineer to their team in Gothenburg. With Tata Technologies, you'll have the opportunity to work on innovative projects within E-Propulsion and contribute to tomorrow's sustainable mobility.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Tata Technologies is currently seeking an experienced and dedicated Resident Test Engineer specializing in E-Propulsion systems, including Inverter, Battery, and Charging. In this key role, you will lead and execute vehicle testing strategies, coordinate with both on-site and offshore teams, and ensure efficient organization and execution of test projects. The role requires hands-on experience in system testing, HIL/SIL setups, and in-depth knowledge of electric vehicle powertrain technology.
You are offered
A dynamic and technically challenging work environment where you'll collaborate with some of the world's leading manufacturers. In addition to a competitive salary package, Tata Technologies offers:
• Private health insurance
• Paid parental leave
• Ongoing training through internal and external resources
• Flexible working hours (Flex Time)
• Pension plan
• 25 vacation days in addition to public holidays
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Holds a Swedish driving license and T1 and T2 licenses
• Has extensive experience in system testing, including function and vehicle testing
• Is proficient in working with HIL/SIL test benches (DSPACE) and has strong expertise in the E-Propulsion areas
It is also essential that you have a solid understanding of testing tools such as Vector tools (Canalyzer, Canoe), debuggers, INCA, and experience with test automation tools like Vtest Studio and DSPACE Autodesk. Familiarity with UDS/Diagnostics, CI tools (Jenkins), and test automation frameworks is an advantage.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in the complete test development cycle, including ECU testing
• Knowledge of ISO 26262 functional safety requirements for electric vehicles
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Proactive
• Communicative
• Problemsolving
• Analytical
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Tata Technologies here!
