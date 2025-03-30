Reservations Supervisor
RESERVATIONS SUPERVISOR - THE OVERVIEW
We're looking for an inspiring and driven Reservations Supervisor to join our team in Stockholm. You'll be at the heart of our bookings operation - overseeing the reservations process, supporting the team, and ensuring we deliver a top-tier guest experience across all channels. If you're a natural leader, a people person through and through, and passionate about hospitality, this might just be your next adventure.
Please note that we have a demand of a Swedish and English speaking candidate.
Who are we?
Generator is on a journey. Appropriate, given that we're a hostel accommodation brand. The journey began in London, swung through a heap of European capitals on its way to dominating the world. No biggie. Fast Company named us one of the top 50 most innovative global companies. We, of course, agree. And now this top 50 most innovative global company (did we mention that?) wants a pretty awesome Team Leader for our Central Reservations Office in Barcelona.
Our spaces are safe and seriously social, in the proudest part of the beating heart of the cities we love. Cultural action, creative pulse and an outstanding way to waste some of the finite time the universe has given you - that's what Generator offers. Holds true for staff and visitors equally, and while chic design is always the backdrop, every Generator in every destination reflects the unique beat of that city's heart.
BEING YOURSELF is the key to bringing the Generator story and brand to life.
What's the job?
NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE JOB
• Supervise the daily operations of the reservations department in Stockholm
• Manage enquiries from both individual travellers and groups via email, phone, and online channels
• Provide personalized responses via phone and email, follow up on cancellations and no-shows, and maintain strong, long-term client relationships.
• Support and train team members on systems like, MEWS, Frontapp, Aircall, and internal SOPs
• Monitor and manage room allocations, free sale, and overbooking strategies
• Validate prepayments, deposits, and follow up on no-shows and cancellations
• Perform daily checks on bookings, payments, and prepayments while adhering to company policies and maintaining consistency in communication and processes.
• Maintain partner extranets and ensure up-to-date information on rates and availability
• Spot business opportunities and support upselling efforts across all services
• Be the go-to for reservations-related queries from internal teams
Naturally this is not intended as an exhaustive list of duties. Other duties as may be reasonably required will form part of this job description.
WHAT'S IN YOUR DNA
• Sound decision making and outstanding time management and organization skills & ability to handle high volume of bookings
• Excellent communication skills
• Demonstrate a passion for delivering excellent customer service
• Have a genuine interest and enthusiasm for what you do
• Ability to build effective working relationships at all levels with diverse groups of colleagues in a way that appears natural and effortless
• You must be eligible to work in the EU to be considered for this role
YOUR ROCK STAR EXPERIENCE
• Have previous hotel reservations experience (2 years minimum)
• Experienced in working within a fast moving and dynamic Reservations environment
• Familiar with reservations for Groups, Online Travel Agencies, Wholesale and Individual bookings
• Commercially savvy to spot business opportunities and in-house upselling
• Knowledgeable of local market, the accommodation market, the specific selling points with the area
• Proficient in Microsoft Office products and Reservation Channels (online booking sites)
• Familiar with PMS systems, MEWS PMS would be an advantage
Our Key Benefits Include:
• Birthday holiday in addition to your yearly holiday allocation
• Employee Bounty Program providing opportunities to earn up to EUR1,000 for new hire referrals with no cap on number of referrals made
• Company contribution towards gym membership fees for all eligible employees
• Quarterly award to double pay for 1 month to employee with most valuable suggestion/feedback
• 2 free nights' accommodation across any hostels (subject to availability)
• Reduced room rates for staff as well as friends and family members
• Social events and celebrations calendar
• Various employee recognition schemes
SO YOU THINK THIS MIGHT BE YOU?
That's cool. Send us your application in English, preferably via email. If you've got questions call us, or check www.generatorhostels.com
or www.facebook.com/GENERATORhostels/
where you may well find the answers to life, the universe and everything, including why there are no penguins at the North Pole. We look forward to hearing from you.
