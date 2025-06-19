Researcher in Human-System Interaction
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Piteå Visa alla datajobb i Piteå
2025-06-19
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Boden
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Piteå
, Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Umeå
, Gällivare
eller i hela Sverige
About us RISE Research Institutes of Sweden is Sweden's research institute and innovation partner. With over 3,000 employees, we collaborate closely with industry, academia, and the public sector to strengthen Swedish competitiveness and contribute to a more sustainable society.
We are now looking for a dedicated Researcher in Human-System Interaction to join our Transformation of Industry unit, part of the Prototyping Societies department. Prototyping Societies is a department within the Digital Systems division at RISE. We are about 135 colleagues located in nine sites in Sweden, from Piteå in the north to Lund in the south. We conduct research and innovation at the intersection of people and technology, with a strong humanistic perspective. The department brings together a diverse range of expertise and backgrounds, creating a unique and multidisciplinary environment for addressing today's complex societal challenges.
About the Role As a Researcher, you will take an active role in designing and conducting applied research, with a primary focus on the interaction between humans and AI-based systems. You will contribute to different stages of the research process and may also lead specific activities. The work is primarily carried out in industrial contexts, such as the automotive and process industries, but may also include projects related to the public sector. You will contribute to design-driven research projects, where creative exploration and user-centered approaches are central to generating new knowledge and solutions. A key part of your role will be to develop design concepts and prototypes. Your work may also include tasks such as data collection and analysis, documenting and presenting results, and supporting the development of new project ideas and funding proposals.
In addition, your work may include: * Conducting technology scouting and trend analysis * Exploring user needs and challenges * Leading or participating in user studies * Contributing to scientific publications and conference presentations
You will be employed in a unit based in Piteå. While some flexibility exists, the work is primarily carried out on-site, as many activities and projects benefit from a physical presence. Who are you? We are looking for someone with an independent, curiosity-driven, and solution-oriented mindset. You're passionate about shaping future user experiences and exploring emerging technologies. You communicate well and enjoy collaborating across teams and engaging with partners outside the organization. Required qualifications:
A master's degree in Interaction Design, Industrial Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or a closely related field.
Demonstrated experience working with emerging technologies such as extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), or Human-Robot Interaction (HRI).
Experience in UX/UI design for complex systems, preferably in collaboration with the automotive, process, or manufacturing industry.
Comfortable using various digital design and prototyping tools, such as Figma, Adobe CC, Unity, or comparable software.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Category B driving license.
It is considered a merit if you are able to communicate in Swedish and have an interest in or competence related to sound or acoustics.
Are we a good match? Join a forward-thinking team at the intersection of design, technology, and research. You will work on user-centered, future-oriented projects involving technologies such as AI and XR, in close collaboration with leading industry partners across various sectors. Welcome with your application! If this sounds interesting and you want to know more, please contact hiring manager Anna Sirkka, +46 10 228 44 34. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis. Last day of application is July 5th. Our union representatives are Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22 and Linda Ikatti, Unionen, +46 10 516 51 61. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874), https://www.ri.se/ Jobbnummer
9396810