Researcher fixed-term employment 2 months

Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Biologjobb / Uppsala
2025-01-27


Visa alla biologjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker, Håbo eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala, Östhammar, Solna, Stockholm, Ekerö eller i hela Sverige

Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
Do you want to work with us assessing different designs to optimize nutrient retention in constructed agricultural wetlands?
About the position
We are looking for a researcher (on 100%) to work with us on a project at the Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment. The job duties are as follows:

• Plan and carry out a tracer study to evaluate hydraulic efficiency of different wetlands
• Collect and manage continuous long-term measurements of water level and water chemistry from Swedish wetlands
• Administrative work tasks within the wetland project
• Statistical analyses of the collected data
• Writing a Swedish language report presenting the results

Your profile
Mandatory qualifications

• PhD in limnology or equivalent
• Driver's license valid for use in Sweden
• Good Swedish and English language skills (spoken and written)
• Experience with performing tracer studies
• Experience analyzing long-term water flow and water chemistry data
• Experience with evaluating wetlands with different nutrient loads and designs

Desirable qualifications

• Good communication skills
• Good organization and interpersonal skills

About us
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology. The department has about 150 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.

For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences

Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/

Location:
Uppsala

Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 2 months, with the possibility of extension.

Scope:
100%

Start date:
As soon as possible.

Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 10 February 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.

Union representatives:
https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/



The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.

SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

Ersättning
Fast månadslön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se

Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet

Kontakt
Researcher
Pia Geranmayeh
firstname.surname@slu.se
+46 18-67 31 24

Jobbnummer
9127614

Prenumerera på jobb från Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet: