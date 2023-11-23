Researcher
2023-11-23
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment (www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences) is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The department has some 140 employees. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microcial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and aquatic ecotoxicology. The department is part of a Soil-Water-Environment cluster, a competence centre for landscape-level processes that also includes the Departments of 'Soil and Environment' and 'Energy and Technology'. The breadth of expertise among the 300 members in combination with a well-equipped infrastructure creates a unique platform for high quality research as well as environmental monitoring and assessment.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
We are seeking a researcher who will focus on research and teaching on the occurrence, transport and distribution of hazardous pollutants and greenhouse gases in the environment, methods for remediation of contaminated areas (soils and sediments, including fiber banks) as well as sustainability issues within this research direction, including contexts with complex conflicts of interest You will lead ongoing research, plan and carry out fieldwork, work with processing, interpretation and evaluation of data and disseminate research results, both scientifically and in other contexts. The duties also include building strategic networks, creating resources for and running new research projects, being responsible for authority assignments and collaborating in the area, both nationally and internationally. You are also expected to interact and collaborate with other researchers in the department, within SLU and externally.
Qualifications:
Applicants must have a PhD in natural sciences and a research focus on contaminated areas. The successful candidate must have long experience of and interest in working with applied research with regulatory aspects and a focus on developing research on remediation of areas with pollution with links to climate effects. Good knowledge of hazardous environmental pollution at trace level and methodology for environmental monitoring, risk assessment, sampling and analysis is required. Experience of applied work in collaboration with authorities and other stakeholders is meritorious. You must be good at communicating verbally and in writing, both in Swedish and English. Emphasis is also placed on personal characteristics such as interpersonal skills, analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Permanent employment. SLU uses probationary employment.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
2023-02-01 or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-12-08, please use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
