Research Scientist, High-Throughput Omics & Safety Innovation
2026-01-09
Make a more meaningful impact to patients' lives around the globe
At AstraZeneca, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference to patients' lives. With science at its heart, this is the place where breakthroughs born in the lab become transformative medicines - for the world's most complex diseases. Answer unmet medical needs by pioneering the next wave of science, focusing on outcomes and shaping the patient ecosystem.
Join a key international site for AstraZeneca. Discover countless opportunities to grow and develop your personal career, experience and skills.
Always advancing our scientific knowledge and helping to shape the future of healthcare for the greatest and swiftest impact on disease.
We are seeking highly motivated, skilled Scientists with experience in Molecular Biology, Automation and Omics sequencing technologies.
You will perform in vitro omics-enabled safety assessment by generating large-scale, high-throughput transcriptomics to seek a mechanistic understanding of toxicities from projects developing novel medicines.
You will have the opportunity to work closely with a team of Scientists to apply ground-breaking Omics technologies and push the boundaries of predictive safety science with our vision in mind: to deliver innovative safety science to help restore patient's lives.
About the Role
This lab-based, cross-functional role spans the Safety Innovation and NGS/Transcriptomics teams at AstraZeneca R&D in Gothenburg, Sweden. The role is a 12-month temporary assignment, ideally starting in March or April 2026. In this role, you will contribute to our omics-enabled safety assessment efforts by generating large-scale, high-throughput transcriptomics data that supports critical safety decision-making in drug discovery and development. You'll help deliver robust data that underpins projects across therapy areas.
You will work with state-of-the-art automation and sequencing technologies, ensuring that the data underpinning our drug discovery pipeline is of the highest quality.
Your Impact & Responsibilities
Execute end-to-end NGS/Transcriptomics workflows, from sample handling to library preparation and sequencing.
Gain hands-on experience with automated liquid handling platforms in 384-well plate formats.
Perform rigorous quality control (QC) on libraries and sequencing runs to ensure data integrity.
Contribute to the development and refinement of evolving sequencing protocols as technology advances.
Work closely with scientists from different functions to deliver data-driven insights.
Who You Are
We are looking for a motivated scientist with a "can-do" attitude and a high level of precision. You should be comfortable in a fast-paced lab environment and possess.
Essential Requirements
BSc or MSc in Molecular Biology, Biotechnology, Genomics, or a related life science discipline.
A lab-based hands-on experience working with NGS assays, especially RNA-Seq.
Strong attention to detail, excellent record-keeping skills, and a genuine interest in high-throughput technologies and automation.
Applicants must have the eligibility to work in Sweden for 12 months from the start date (estimated March/April 2026).
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
So, what's next?
