Research Scientist Biosamples - AstraZeneca, as KellyOCG consultant
KellyOCG Sweden AB / Kemistjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kemistjobb i Mölndal
2024-08-28
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KellyOCG Sweden AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. However, as a company they are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, they are also proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
KellyOCG are now searching for two "Research Scientists - Biosamples, Biobank" for contracts at AstraZeneca through KellyOCG. There is one longer contract (a full year), and one shorter (around 7 months long). Both have opportunities of extension and further future collaborations.
The arena:
Biobank scientists are responsible for the storage and timely supply of human biological samples (HBS) to AZ research projects. HBS are received from e.g. clinical studies or academic collaborations, stored in local biobanks and distributed to projects. The group primarily supports the Sweden Region but partners with other Biobank groups within AZ globally to provide efficient support across AZ and our partner organizations.
The Biobank group works collaboratively to provide support within agreed service levels with a strong focus on our customers. We strive hard to understand what fits their needs best and to add value through our services. With an increased focus on the value and use of biobank samples we actively seek ways to improve our process or exploit new technology to build a cutting-edge facility.
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
We are currently recruiting for a Biobank Scientist in the AZ Gothenburg Biobank group within the global Precision Medicine and Biosamples organization. This position will provide the opportunity to work in a dynamic and enthusiastic environment whilst supplying a critical service to drug discovery projects. The work is highly collaborative with the team having a collective responsibility for the overall delivery.
The role is focused on supporting drug discovery projects within R&D Gothenburg by maintaining high quality handling and storage of HBS and support projects with requested samples in a timely manner.
As a Biobank Research Scientist you will be expected to:
• Receive and register incoming HBS
• Process requests for HBS to customers, including using automated liquid handler
• Manage customer orders using specialized informatics systems as well as databases and respond to customer queries via mail or telephone
• Partner with Biobank groups globally as well as internal and external customers
• Act upon day-to-day issues that occur whilst processing HBS samples to ensure continuous improvement
The group has a strong emphasis on continuous improvement which takes the form of individual and group projects within the team, the department and across Biobank groups within AZ.
Requirements:
Essential for the role:
• University degree in a Bioscience discipline and previous experience of laboratory work handling biological samples.
• Previous knowledge and experience (1 year) of biobanking is highly desirable.
• Experience of working with various IT solutions, including extensive knowledge of Excel, LIMS systems and database usage, is also a clear advantage.
• Experience of automated liquid handling is advantageous.
• Good analytical and problem-solving skills involving large and complex datasets is desirable.
• Excellent English, both spoken and written
Desirable:
• Knowledge of the regulatory framework of biological samples.
• Interest in logistics and developing processes through customer interactions and technology awareness.
• Drive and enthusiasm to solve the root cause of problems and not only overcome the presenting problem.
• Thrive on working in a committed team and gain satisfaction from the overall performance of the group
The biobank team is a highly collaborative group working to tight delivery schedules so the ability to be comfortable working at a fast pace with a goal orientated and team focused attitude is essential. Excellent communication skills with a proactive and service minded approach is key.
Final date to apply is September 5th. We utilize a continuous selection and interviews, and the positions might be filled before the deadline. So should you find the positions interesting, don't wait to send in your application!
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KellyOCG Sweden AB
(org.nr 559407-1622)
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 83 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca / KellyOCG Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8864649