Research & Development Director
Location: Piab AB, Danderyd
Department: Research & Development
Type: Permanent
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB
The Vacuum Conveying Division strengthens Piab Group's position as a world-leading automation company. We offer cutting-edge solutions for moving powders, granules, and small parts, ensuring efficient and hygienic material handling across various industries.
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.
Job Mission
As the R&D Director, you will lead and develop a team driving innovation and transformation within the Division. This is a pivotal role focused on building organizational capabilities and fostering a customer-centric approach in all R&D initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
Lead, mentor, and develop the R&D team.
Oversee new product development, product structure, and configurator projects.
Set clear goals and timelines, ensuring successful project delivery.
Drive innovation with a strong focus on customer needs, project follow-up, and prioritization.
Implement customer-driven strategies within R&D.
Drive progress through proactive and thoughtful decision-making.
Be an active member of the Vacuum Conveying Division's management team, contributing to the overall business strategy.
Preferred Competencies
Demonstrated leadership and the ability to energize teams.
Strong communication, analytical, and technical skills.
Experience leading change and organizational transformation.
Capability to develop the team and team structures
Passion for overcoming challenges and driving continuous improvement.
Industrial background with an emphasis on customer-focused R&D.
Experience & Education
Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering or a related technical field (preferred).
Several years of relevant industry experience.
Experience in vacuum conveying is a plus, but not mandatory.
Employee Insights
"Working in a collaborative environment where everyone's voice is valued-that's the #PiabDifference. #Inclusivity #Teamwork"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Click the following link to upload your CV.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country we offer the open vacancy in is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
182 32 DANDERYD
