Research assistant for AI-project/digital pathology
2025-04-25
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 340 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total asset.
Duties
We are looking for someone with expertise in the latest state-of-the-art solutions in AI applied to pathology. In the role of research assistant, you will lead the implementation and optimization of both proprietary and existing AI solutions for image analysis in pathology. You will be involved in the entire development cycle, from concept to implementation.
The primary tools for this work include Python and specific libraries such as Pytorch, Tensorflow, and OpenSlide. You are expected to write robust and performance-optimized code that aligns with the latest advancements in the field.
Responsibilities also encompass ensuring that implemented AI models run in a container-based environment. This involves configuring and optimizing the environment for seamless operation and accessibility. You are expected to drive and optimize AI models using GPUs to ensure high performance and efficient processing of large datasets in pathology.
Qualifications
Masters degree in relevant subject or at least 75% credits
Experience in development of AI solutions for digital pathology
Employment
The employment is part time 20% and temporary, 11 months, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Associate professor, Group leader: Noora Neittaanmäki Email: noora.neittaanmaki@gu.se
Phone: 0727190367
Applications must be received by: 2025-05-16
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
