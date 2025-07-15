Research and Production Engineer
Moligo Technologies AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Solna
2025-07-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Moligo Technologies AB i Solna
We are seeking a motivated, self-driven Research and Production Engineer with a strong initiative, curiosity, and hands-on expertise at the lab bench. This role will work closely with our Research and Process Development teams to co-develop methods for the synthesis, purification, and scale-up of single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) production, purification, and quality control.
Key Responsibilities:
Manufacture ssDNA for both client-driven projects and internal development.
Maintain thorough and accurate documentation across systems including electronic lab notebooks (ELNs), manufacturing and lab execution systems (MES/LES), laboratory information systems (LIMS), quality management systems (QMS), and process knowledge databases.
Contribute to the development and optimization of manufacturing and business processes.
Plan, execute, and troubleshoot experimental and client-facing scientific projects, including optimization of unit operations.
Report on project progress and key product quality attributes (CQAs). Present findings and innovations to internal teams and stakeholders.
Develop and maintain workflows, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and associated documentation supporting R&D, tech transfer, and quality assurance.
Perform additional tasks and responsibilities as assigned.
Preferred Qualifications and Skills:
Bachelor's degree with 5+ years, or Master's degree with 3+ years, in molecular or cell biology, biochemistry, biomedical or chemical engineering, or a related field.
Solid understanding of nucleic acid synthesis and purification, with working knowledge of nucleic acid structure and function.
Hands-on experience with: PCR, qPCR, RT-PCR, molecular cloning (e.g., Gibson Assembly, Golden Gate), agarose gel electrophoresis, and Fragment Analyzer.
Advanced techniques such as PAGE, Western blotting, dot/slot blotting, silver staining, AKTA/FPLC, and Bioanalyzer are strongly preferred.
Familiarity with design of experiments (DoE) and ICH guidelines for product and process development is a plus.
Experience with lab automation systems and workflows is a strong advantage.
Demonstrated ability to design experiments with appropriate controls and apply the scientific method rigorously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14
E-post: careers@moligotech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Production Engineer 2025". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moligo Technologies AB
(org.nr 559195-5918), http://www.moligotechnologies.com
Anderstorpsvägen 16 6 TR (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9428970