Requirement Engineer
2023-04-11
Linköping - we are looking for a Requirement Engineer!
As a consultant at Together Tech, you will get the chance to be part of a tech company with a clear vision at heart. Our journey started over 30 years ago, and will continue with an even stronger focus on improving the world through Better Tech!
Job Description:
• To manage the requirements on engineering projects, ensuring they are fully documented and traceable in line with the Requirements Management Plan
• Capture all stakeholder requirements
• Validate requirements with respect to Stakeholder Requirements - both internal and external
• Review Requirements with Subject Matter Experts and Test Engineers
• Be able to communicate efficiently and clearly with internal suppliers and customers
Desired Skills & Experience
• Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams
• Great communication and problem-solving skills
• Bachelor's degree in design, computer science, or related field preferred
• Ability to create and maintain Technical Documentation and Reports
• An Analytical person who is self-reliant, pro-active with excellent problem solving skills
• At least 3 years of experience
Together Tech for sustainability
We leverage technology for impact and deliver on our core values through passion for people, technology and innovation. In close collaboration with our clients we undertake assignments from concept to final product as well as on-site assignments.
We believe that diverse perspectives lead to better ideas and outcomes, and encourage applications from all qualified candidates. If you're passionate about designing beautiful and intuitive user experiences, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now and join our team!
Welcome to our world of consulting!
