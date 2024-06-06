Risk and Cybersecurity Consultants to EY NCoE
Ernst & Young AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Neurodiversity Center of Excellence Team!
The Neurodiversity Center of Excellence (NCoE) is now seeking individuals eager to contribute to a cutting-edge environment that values innovative technology solutions and creative problem-solving. As a dedicated innovation and technology hub, the NCoE is focused on diverse talents in the field of data analysis and beyond, aimed at delivering powerful business solutions.
The NCoE provides an environment for all individuals to thrive and ensures we approach our business issues with a diverse team bringing different thinking styles. Fundamentally, diverse thinking results in better problem solving and better outcomes for both EY and our clients.
At the NCoE we have two types of positions available for which we are currently recruiting for. Both are part of the NCoE. One is an entry level technology role as a consultant supporting our Cyber and Risk consultancy and one as a Software engineer to EY Nordic Digital Studio!
Risk and Cybersecurity Consultants:
Join us in an entry-level technology role focusing on identification and management of information technology risks and cybersecurity. In this position, you'll play a crucial role in identifying and mitigating risks while improving cybersecurity measures. Your responsibilities will include analyzing large datasets, developing strategies to protect sensitive data and systems, and collaborating with internal teams and clients on designated tasks.
Requirements:
High school diploma or equivalent
Interest in risk management, cybersecurity, or technology with at least two capabilities from the following:
Proficiency in data analysis
Basic knowledge with coding languages (e.g., Python, Java)
Knowledge of operating systems,
Experience with cybersecurity tools (e.g., IDS/IPS, SIEM, firewall management)
English is a requirement. Swedish would be preferable but is not required.
Personal Attributes
We understand that being Neurodivergent means that there may be some skills you might find challenging. We will work closely with you to identify strategies to help support you in the workplace. With support in place where required, day to day you may be expected to:
Organise/plan your own work
Present your ideas and solutions in a structured way
Think analytically and holistically
Tackle challenges effectively and think outside the box for solutions.
Work independently
Take learnings that are provided to understand relevant subjects
Pay close attention to detail and ensure accuracy in your work
Communicate verbally and/or in writing
Work in an environment where you will collaborate with other employees on a weekly basis
Willingness to adapt to change, why do we have this here?
To learn more about EY and what it's like to work here, please follow us on EY Careers, Career blog and social media.
Apply now
Please apply with your CV, transcripts and motivation letter (max. 300 words). Please answer these two questions in your motivation letter:
What is your background?
Why are you applying for this role?
We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply right away, but no later than 11 of August 2024.
Due to summer holidays, you can expect a reach out from us in the beginning of August.
For questions regarding the role, do not hesitate to contact anton.borna@se.ey.com
For any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact amanda.hederstedt@se.ey.com
We look forward to your application!
The exceptional EY experience. It's yours to build.
At EY we celebrate differences and support it. Our employees bring their authentic selves to work every day. We promote diversity of thought, culture and background, and are committed to creating an inclusive EY environment for all employees. EY is an equal opportunity employer for employees and applicants. EY encourages applications from all backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, nationality, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.
If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability in your recruitment process, you may contact us through the Talent Attraction and Acquisition specialist in this advert.
EY | Building a better working world
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8732845