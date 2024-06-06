Recruiter with Norwegian language - work from home
Webhelp Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2024-06-06
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Webhelp Sweden AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Experience the power of a game-changing career
Are you looking for what's next? Webhelp, a Concentrix company, is a global technology and services leader that powers the brands of the future. We help well-known brands - the ones you use every day - improve their businesses with technology and integrated solutions, in over 70 countries. In Latvia, we have around 600 colleagues and have been recognized as one of the top 50 employers of choice in 2024!
If you're looking to grow and be inspired, as a Recruiter, you will be part of our team of game-changers who are powering the brands of the future in tech, finance, travel, fashion, healthcare, and more.
Job Description
The Recruiter ensures that staffing requirements are met to identify, attract and onboard top talent to efficiently and effectively meet dynamic business needs. This position is responsible for working with various clients to assess hiring needs and interview candidates for positions.
Job Specifics:
Work diligently towards meeting staffing requirements through identifying, attracting and onboarding top talent to efficiently and effectively meet dynamic business needs.
Receive, screen, and file incoming resumes, background, and reference checks
Conduct initial screening calls and interviews with prospective applicants
Assist with recommendations to hiring manager on candidate hire, and partner with appropriate stakeholders to offer competitive compensation packages and facilitate negotiation with candidates
Leverage various resources - internet, community organizations, print media, formal/informal networks, colleges, trade associations - to directly and indirectly source qualified candidates
Ensure the maintenance of accurate and concise records and reports concerning all phases of the recruitment process, working within the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and HRIS tools
Maintain consistent standards for all applicants and ensure compliance with all local rules and regulations related to hiring and recruiting
Responsible for developing and applying an in-depth knowledge of the job specifications to include experience, skills, and behavioral competencies needed for success in each role
Promote the Company image to candidates and external service providers and ensures that the Company is represented in the most accurate and appropriate way to all candidates and personally drives the highest standards of ethical behavior for all involved in the recruiting process
Candidate Profile:
Experience in recruitment is preferred
Bachelor's Degree is preferred
Written and verbal proficiency in Norwegian and English
Proven communication and negotiation skills
Previous experience with Workday is a plus
Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and meet timelines on deliverables
Proficient in Microsoft Office
Self-starter, sense of urgency, work well under pressure, ability to work in high-velocity environment
Sense of professionalism and ability to develop relationships
Strong attention to detail
Ability to handle and maintain confidential information
Benefits:
Work from home from anywhere in Sweden
Continuous coaching to help you grow in your role
Career development opportunities in a large international organization with over 440 000 employees
Concentrix is an equal opportunity employer
We're proudly united as one team, one company, globally. We're committed to equal employment opportunities for all candidates and a work environment free from discrimination and harassment. All our recruitment practices are based on business needs, job requirements, and professional qualifications, without regard to race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, family or parental status, national origin, disability, or any other classification protected by applicable national laws. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Webhelp Sweden AB
(org.nr 556586-1001)
Solna Torg 19 (visa karta
)
171 45 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8732827