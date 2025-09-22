Regulatory Associate
As part of our mission to make the shipping industry more sustainable, we are expanding our Regulatory Affairs team.
We are looking for a Regulatory Associate to strengthen our Regulatory Affairs team and support the growth of Selektope, working closely with our Director of Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability.
Why join I-Tech?
At I-Tech, we keep marine sustainability close to heart and our vision is to shape the future of biofouling prevention through science. As the developers behind Selektope-a unique biotechnology that prevents barnacle growth on ship hulls-we help the shipping industry reduce fuel consumption, emissions and invasive species.
Headquartered in GoCo Health Innovation City in Mölndal, we're a tight, diverse and driven team working at the intersection of innovation and impact. Listed on Nasdaq First North, I-Tech is a growing company where you will join a team that values transparency, integrity, and the contributions of every individual.
Key Responsibilities:
Support global regulatory implementation and maintenance
Take on increasing responsibility for registrations and notifications for Selektope
Conduct feasibility studies for new regulatory projects
Author safety data sheets and classify chemicals
Were looking for someone with:
MSc in Chemistry, Biology, Toxicology, Chemical Engineering or similar
Approximately 5 years of experience fo regulatory affairs regarding chemicals, biocides, or pharmaceuticals
Experience in hazard/risk assessment and SDS authoring
Self-driven, detail-oriented, and solution-focused personality
Strong communication skills; fluent in English
I-Tech offers:
a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment
a diverse team passionate about ocean sustainability
Enjoy flexibility, impact, and a competitive compensation package
Other information:
Location: Based in Mölndal, Sweden with some remote work possible
Travel: limited
