Regular QA Automation - Infotainment
2026-03-10
DXC Luxoft is a leading global software services company, delivering professional services across multiple business verticals such as finance, automotive, and digital transformation.
The Automotive practice inside DXC Luxoft delivers software projects to a majority of the world's car manufacturers and suppliers for both personal and commercial vehicles. We are known for our Automotive software expertise and for helping our customers with high quality services and deliveries.
Currently we are growing for our Swedish customers and are looking for Automotive scripting engineers with knowledge in build system to join our team. You will be part of our growing organization in Sweden and will be part of developing next generation systems for the Automotive industry in the era of connected, autonomous, electric vehicles.
Responsibilities
We are seeking a skilled Test Automation Engineer to join our team and contribute to the development and validation of complex embedded systems within the automotive and infotainment domain. The ideal candidate will have strong experience in automated testing using Python and PyTest, with a solid understanding of Linux environments and CI/CD workflows.
Key Responsibilities
Develop, maintain, and execute automated test scripts using Python and PyTest for embedded and infotainment systems.
Integrate automated test suites into CI/CD pipelines, ensuring seamless test execution and result reporting.
Apply knowledge of automotive communication protocols and infotainment systems to design effective and reliable test strategies.
Work confidently within Linux environments
Utilize Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins for version control, code review, and automation processes.
Collaborate closely with Android Automotive OS development teams to ensure product quality and stability across releases.
Use CANoe and CANalyzer tools for network simulation and analysis when required.
Testing Expertise
Design and develop test plans and test cases.
Perform regression testing to ensure system reliability and consistency.
Continuously enhance and optimize automated test frameworks to improve coverage and efficiency.
Ownership and Problem Solving
Take full ownership of product quality and ensure deliverables meet expectations.
Proactively identify, analyze, and solve challenges, suggesting improvements.
Maintain a focus on continuous improvement in testing practices and product reliability.
Collaboration and Communication
Work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Communicate clearly and maintain accurate, thorough test documentation and reports.
Use English fluently, both written and spoken, to ensure effective global collaboration.
Soft Skills
Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
Excellent teamwork and interpersonal communication abilities.
Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive in driving quality improvements.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience in Python-based test automation (preferably with PyTest).
Hands-on experience with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Git, and Gerrit.
Knowledge of Linux environments.
Familiarity with automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Ethernet) and tools (CANoe, CANalyzer) is an advantage.
Experience with Android Automotive OS is highly desirable.
Must have
Infotainment knowledge
Unit test
Functional Test
Test Automation Development
Python
CI / CD understanding of pipeline
CANOE, CAPL
Ethernet
Nice to have
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25
