Regional Marketing Manager Nordics

Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service, and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's around 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Warsaw,Hong Kong, or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We want our employees to thrive in their daily lives, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Your Impact
As Regional Marketing Manager, you will work for our Nordic markets (Sweden, Denmark, Norway & Finland). You will define and own your local marketing plan according to the central guidelines, manage your local budget and you will be the marketing contact for the other local stakeholders: sales, SDR, channel, and customer experience teams mainly.
Your key goal will be to drive new business in the Nordic region. As Regional Marketing Manager you will be part of the Central marketing organization and you will closely work together with colleagues from demand gen, product marketing and sales enablement, brand & communications, design & production and marketing operations. As with all the Regional Marketing Managers, you will report to the Chief Marketing Officer. You will have a dotted line to the Head of Nordic Sales.
Key Responsibilities
Develop a Nordic Marketing plan: Identify and segment the target audience in the Nordic and develop marketing campaigns that effectively reach and engage with them
Build and maintain the company's brand image and reputation in the Nordics, ensuring that it resonates with the local culture, values, and is consistent across all marketing channels
Partner with the SDR and sales teams to drive sales pipeline and revenue through regional marketing activities using on and offline channels for different business segments
Own the overall responsibility for planning and executing a multitude of marketing programs using the right mix of digital marketing, inbound and outbound marketing activities, e.g. content marketing, local events (e.g. conferences, webinars, online Meetup/Round Table)
Assess marketing activities utilising the Central MKT KPI dashboard and track, measure, report and improve ROI on a continuous basis
Work with data
Manage the Nordic marketing budget and allocate resources for various marketing activities to ensure the best ROI
Manage the company's reputation and build positive relationships with key influencers and media outlets in the region
About YOU
Degree in Marketing or equivalent through experience
6 to 10 years in a Regional Marketing role (BtoB and fast-moving IT international environment are considered as a plus)
Advanced knowledge of digital marketing
Well organized, able to manage multiple projects, and flexible
Drive, ambition and a high-quality bar
Functions with confidence and is comfortable in a fast-paced, high-growth environment
Data driven andgrowth marketing mindset
Views marketing and sales as essential partners in growth
Abilities for understanding a technical environment and technical solutions
Strategic & hands-on
Fluent in Swedish and English, other Nordic languages are a plus
Bonus points for:
A first experience in the SaaS industry
Knowledge of the Nordic CRM market
We offer YOU
A competitive salary packageand a referral program
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen
High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA
International growing opportunities and internal mobility
Events: team lunches, after work, sports, trips
Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
