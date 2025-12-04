Receptionist to Axis Communications
2025-12-04
If you enjoy delivering world-class service, together with a team that has a big heart, then this is for you! We are now looking for a receptionist to join our Facilities Services team at our head office in Lund.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Your future team
As a receptionist, you will belong to the Facilities Services department, which includes service desk, reception,
event- and conference services and mail & courier. Functions such as janitorial services, security, etc. are also
included in Facilities Premises and Security. The departments are responsible for providing and maintaining a
high level of service and a good and stimulating work environment for all Axis employees in Lund. The Facilities
team works for and with each other and it is important for us to have a colleague who is supportive and
involved. Being a member of the team includes being a resource for your colleagues when situations require it.
The working hours are scheduled for 8 hours between 07:30 and 17:00 and you are onsite at our head office in Lund.
The role of a receptionist at Axis
As a global market leader in network video solutions, we have operations around the world. As a receptionist at
Axis in Lund, you will therefore work in an international environment and meet people from all corners of the
world. In many cases, you will be the first impression that our customers and employees get of us in Lund and
we therefore place great value on your ability to deal with people from different nationalities in a service-
oriented manner.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Representing Axis by receiving and handling visits
• Responding to internal cases and inquiries
• Telephone calls and emails
• Administration and back-office tasks
• Mail & courier (receiving, administrating, expediting parcels)
• The work will also involve numerical analysis and posting of invoices and various other clerical tasks including own responsibilities
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• The role is about communicating with people and it is therefore important that you have good written and verbal skills in both Swedish and English.
• Good general computer skills and master Microsoft Office.
• We are looking for an outgoing and service-minded person who can be our public face and convey a positive image of Axis. To be able to spread joy to both visitors and employees.
• You have a flexible, service-minded and positive mindset.
• Capability to handle stressful situations, it is then important that you can handle these in an effective way by keeping calm, especially in interaction with other people.
Meritorious
• Previous experience as a receptionist, service support or customer service.
• Experience of international environments and meetings.
We highly value your personal qualities and it is important for us to find a person who will enjoy the above described tasks.
Other information
• Start: End of January
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Lund
• Working hours: 8 hours between 07:30 and 17:00
• About the assignment: You will be employed by Academic Work on a six-month consulting assignment, after which there is a possibility of over-recruitment
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
