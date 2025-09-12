Radio Spectrum Senior Researcher
2025-09-12
About this opportunity:
Do you have experience in technical evaluations and regulation of spectrum or other technology areas? Are you skilled in negotiations as well as verbal and written communication? Do you have a background in the ICT industry. Then we may have the job for you!
We are now opening a position in the Ericsson Research organization within the radio research area. Ericsson research is responsible for the more fundamental technical research in Ericsson in cooperation with other stakeholders and organizations. The specific position is in driving Ericsson strategies to make sure there are sufficient radio spectrum for mobile systems developed by Ericsson in all relevant markets. The job is performed through technically studies and simulations and with results participate in standardization and regulatory meetings to drive the Ericsson strategies on a global basis.
What you will do:
• Simulator development with the purpose of showing special aspects of radio spectrum use and limitations.
• Ensuring that sufficient, timely and harmonized spectrum is made available to support the business cases of our customers, including deployment of new technologies.
• Ensuring that the technical conditions for deployment in different frequency bands are aligned with Ericsson product capabilities.
• Ensuring that technology regulations, e.g. safety and security regulations, are harmonized across the globe and favourable for Ericsson 's products.
• Participation in standardization and regulatory groups, e.g. ITU-R, APG & AWG, to drive Ericsson's objectives.
The skills you bring:
To be successful in the role you have:
• a PhD or MSc. degree in electro engineering, physics or similar with experience in the ICT industry.
• a proven track record in standardization and/or regulation related activities.
• strong knowledge of the Ericsson product portfolio and a deep understanding of ICT industry trends is a plus.
• excellent listening, communication, presentation and negotiation skills.
• strong cooperation & collaborative mindset and are capable of driving Ericsson objectives in internal and external teams.
