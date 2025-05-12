R&D specialist - New Alloys
2025-05-12
Strategic Research is a central function at Alleima supporting all product areas where we work with long-term strategic goals. With decades of metallurgical expertise and a commitment to innovation, we are seeking a passionate and forward-thinking R&D Specialist to join our New Alloys team. The team strength is to combine our knowledge and collaborate in several projects to reach the next level in materials design. The projects we run are knowledge building, in a lean product development manner, and after reaching proof of concept we hand over the projects to product development for large scale ramp-up.
Are you passionate about materials design and alloy development? You might be the person we are looking for, Apply today!
Placement: Sandviken
Your role:
As an R&D Specialist in the New Alloys team you will be part of a group with deep knowledge from several different technical areas important for successful alloy development such as advanced material analysis, thermodynamic modelling, welding metallurgy, corrosion science and hot working. The strength of the team lies in combining our skills and working together. Your mission is to identify, drive and participate in alloy development projects, knowledge-building pre-studies or other investigations in line with Alleima's strategic research plan. You present your research results in internal technical reports and in steering group meetings. You will be an important contact person for material development and represent Alleima in external research projects in collaboration with institutions and universities.
Since our projects and assignments are based on technical requirements from both external customers and our internal organization, an essential component of your role is to collaborate and communicate with several stakeholders and maintain both qualitative and healthy relationships. We value your passion and personality characterized by your analytical and problem-solving approach.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a Master of Science (MSc.) degree or a PhD in material science, materials engineering, technical physics, mechanical engineering or equivalent along with several years of materials research experience from the steel industry, preferably in product- or process- development of stainless steel or Ni-base materials. You are familiar with common characterization techniques in material development such as LOM/SEM and have a good understanding of the relationship between microstructure and material properties. Experience in research project management is a great benefit in order to be successful in this role.
As a person you are analytical, structured and thorough, with the ability to identify new projects, critically review results and complete what you start. In a determined and independent manner, you plan and drive the work forward but are flexible when the situation requires it. Your communicative manner allows you to easily share your competencies and knowledge with the rest of the team. All in all, you are a person who can do both hands-on technical work and move projects forward in a pedagogical and inclusive way. As we interact in a global environment, we expect you to have excellent communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing. Swedish is advantageous.
What we offer:
A collaborative and innovative work environment where your expertise is valued, and your ideas are encouraged.
Access to cutting-edge R&D facilities well equipped for alloy development.
Opportunities for personal and professional growth, working alongside curious and highly competent co-workers with leadership in materials innovation.
The chance to make a real-world impact in critical industries.
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
At Alleima we are convinced that diversity and inclusion lead to a better workplace for our employees, our company and our customers.
We care: We are proud of what we do, we care about our customers, our employees, the environment, the communities in which we operate and the future we share.
We deliver: We deliver on our commitments, with a solution-oriented mindset we enable our customers to be their best: more efficient, more profitable and more sustainable.
We evolve: We are constantly developing. Together we take the lead to advance materials, ambitions, industries, ourselves and societies for the better.
Other Information
For more information regarding the position, contact:
Christina Haraldsson, Recruiting manager, +46 70 524 95 70
For more information regarding the recruitment process, contact:
Sara Kühner, Recruitment Specialist, +46 76 495 02 40
Union contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 70 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 70 307 30 48
Please apply before 2025-06-04
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customers' needs and thus achieving our business goals is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
www.alleima.com
