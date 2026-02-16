R&D Software Developer - C/C++
2026-02-16
We are urgently looking for R&D Software Developer for a global company in Västerås.
Start is in April 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
We are looking for a talented and motivated R&D Software Developer to join our dynamic team working with development of our Robot welding applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development and experience in robotics. This role involves working on cutting-edge projects that enhance our Robot product portfolio.
You will be part of a team working with connectivity, system functions and application development. The work involves programming in C/C++ and JavaScript. Together with the other members of the team, you strive to reach agreed targets and goals. In our R&D projects, we use a Lean-Agile approach with a global mindset.
Your background
Experience of software development with a foundation in C, C++, and experience in JavaScript
Hands-on experience from robotics, industry and/or welding is an advantage
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Ability to work effectively in a team environment, and excellent communication skills
Experience in agile software development methodologies
Familiarity with version control systems such as Git
Fluent in English and Swedish is preferred
This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is in April 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
