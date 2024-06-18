R&D Senior Software Developer
2024-06-18
We are looking for a R&D Senior Software Developer to drive innovation and solution development in Grid Automation. In this role you will collaborate with dynamic global technology teams with niche competences and cutting-edge technology. You will be developing the power grids of the future, creating software that is used in crucial infrastructure and real time. The product is designed to have a long life while also being very efficient and secure.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with, so please apply even if you don't meet all requirements!
Your responsibilities
Develop state of the art technology for the power grids of the future.
Constantly improve our solutions and develop new features.
Ensure code quality through reviews.
Work in an agile environment.
Be part of a global organization, meeting people and customers from all around the world.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
You have a degree from university in computer science/engineering or other relevant education.
Proven experience in similar software developer roles programming in C, C++ or similar languages.
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written is required.
It is an advantage if you have prior experience in Docker, Kubernetes, Kafka or Linux.
We are looking for a driven team player with a problem-solving and structured mindset.
It is important that you have a strong interest in technology and a willingness to share your knowledge.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 18th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Daniel Conde Ortiz, daniel.conde-ortiz@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position.Union representatives -Sveriges Ingenjörer; Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
