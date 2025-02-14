R&d Senior Engineer Hvdc Control & Protection Application Software
The opportunity
As a R&D Senior Engineer - HVDC Control & Protection Application Software, you will be part of the Technology & Solutions Development (Business R&D) organization in HVDC, Hitachi Energy, Ludvika, Sweden. At HVDC R&D Control and Protection System Solutions, we work extensively with Real-Time Hardware-In Loop innovation and development. The cutting-edge solutions developed in this team are the building blocks for commercial HVDC projects, enhancing the HVDC Control and Protection System offering by Hitachi Energy.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, supporting future energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world-leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC.
You will join a global and dynamic team of 50+ colleagues, based in Sweden and India. This position will be based in Ludvika, Sweden.
How you will make an impact
As R&D Senior Engineer, you will play a leading role in the development and testing of various control and protection applications for HVDC.
The application software developed will be used as the building blocks, from which HVDC projects all over the world will take their first steps.
Electrical system/ automation programming and contributing to testing strategies of the same, as per industry standards and guidelines.
Your innovative and smart applications will enable HVDC to fulfill advanced technology needs and derive higher customer value.
You will work with our latest HVDC technology and solutions, in collaboration with colleagues located worldwide.
As a senior team member, you will work in a global team, as a technology leader in your competence area.
Your background
You have relevant experience in the area of High-level C&P application software for HVDC, Hardware-In Loop development and validation, Real Time simulation.
Knowledge of HVDC technology is a pre-requisite, and experience of the MACHTM system will be an added advantage
Genuine technical interest to work and contribute to future development in the field of HVDC grid connection technologies.
Ability to work well in Agile project teams and deliver towards common goals, with attention to details and accuracy.
You contribute with a strong problem-solving mindset and endurance to deliver and document high-quality technical solutions.
As you will be part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written and spoken. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Aditya Deb, aditya.deb@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
