R&D Scientist in Electrification for Automation
2025-12-10
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to take the next step in your R&D career and help drive innovation within one of the world's leading technology companies?
In this role as R&D Scientist, you will become part of a dynamic research environment where curiosity, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology meet. At ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden, you'll contribute to high-impact projects that shape the future of electrification across ABB's global businesses.
As R&D Scientist you will be part of Switching and Systems at ABB Corporate Research. We lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our three business areas (Electrification, Process Automation and Motion).
As part of this role, you'll report to the R&D Team Manager, actively collaborating on and driving the execution of exciting R&D projects. To thrive in this position, a positive and structured mindset, a solid technical background, and genuine enthusiasm for leveraging our highly advanced simulation and experimental facilities are essential. This regular employment opportunity serves as an excellent starting point for an engaging career within ABB.
Details:
Initiate, lead, and drive R&D projects.
Challenge conventional solutions and scout for new innovative concepts in the field of electrification for automation.
Establish design principles and guidelines for robust and cost-efficient electrical power systems in distribution and industrial applications.
Develop digital solutions for ABB's future portfolio.
Identify future requirements for electrical equipment.
Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope and share outcomes.
Qualifications for the role
Ph.D. degree, or Master 's degree with several years of experience in electrical engineering.
Proficient in electrical system design and simulations, including component modeling and fault analysis.
Prior experience in process control is desirable but not required.
Highly skilled in both spoken and written English.
Strong collaboration skills within technical teams and laboratory environments.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Thomas Eriksson, +46 (70) 6885008, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 (72) 4612314.
Welcome to apply the latest by January 12. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
