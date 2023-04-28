R&D Manager - Husqvarna Construction in Jonsered
2023-04-28
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now strengthening our team and are looking for
R&D Manager - Light Construction Equipment, Husqvarna Construction in Jonsered
What we offer
We work in a global context where you, with your knowledge and skills, will be able make a real impact both in the organization, to our products and to the environment.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
We offer a creative and inspiring engineering environment with the freedom and resources to innovate at work. We combine the advantages of small independent empowered product teams with the benefits of being part of the global Husqvarna Group with the access to state of the art technologies. You will be part of a fantastic team.
Our headquarter is located 15 min east of Göteborg (by train) and next to the creative environment of the "Jonsereds Fabriker" with the nature reserve just outside the door. A setting which invites both for adventures as well as recreational lunch breaks.
Your Mission and Responsibilities
Your mission is to secure our market leadership in machinery for green concrete sawing and concrete trowelling. Your team maneuvers the technical advancement of the application in a dynamic business environment characterized by e.g. the carbon challenge, robotization and emerging competition.
Key responsibilities (among others)
• Overall responsible for that New Product Development, Pre-Development and Product Maintenance activities are planned and executed successfully.
• Serve the team with senior technical leadership.
• Create prerequisites for the team to develop, succeed and remove obstacles
• Stay up to date with the technical advances in our and adjacent industries (incl. concrete material innovations).
• Define and execute technology roadmaps to secure market leadership
• Seek to understand end customers ' needs and problems and translate them into proposals for solutions which create value.
• Systematically improve our way of working to improve results and team satisfaction
The R&D Team is located at our headquarter in Jonsered and consist of mechanical, electrical, mechatronic and verification engineers.
The Products are produced in our factories in USA, Bulgaria and China.
You report to the VP R&D and are a member of the Business Unit 's Global R&D Management team where you collaborate with R&D Managers from our Engineering Teams in Sweden, Bulgaria, India and the Netherlands
Who are you?
In order for you to be successful in this role we see that you have a collaborative mindset, structured way of working with a strong will to drive change and improvements.
We see that you have several years engineering experience from relevant products and disciplines e.g. mechanical engineering, combustion engine installations, electrification and concrete machinery. If you have worked as a leader its beneficial but it's more important that you are interested in working with and leading people.
You probably have a higher university degree within relevant field and are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Martin Huber, Vice President R&D, at martin.huber@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
About Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. In the last years the division has transformed through 4 important acquisitions. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se Så ansöker du
