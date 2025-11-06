R&D Lead Traction Motors
2025-11-06
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Global R&D Unit Lead.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Are you a hands-on leader who thrives on turning ideas into action? We're looking for a proactive and driven Team Lead to guide our Research & Development (R&D) team within the Product Line Traction Motors. In this role, you won't just manage - you'll make things happen.
You'll be at the heart of our global R&D efforts, coaching and developing a talented team to meet ambitious targets. Your day-to-day will involve coordinating R&D activities to ensure they align with business needs, while actively contributing to technology development, platform strategy, and Intellectual Property management.
You'll collaborate closely with Product Line Management globally, Product Management, Engineering, and Manufacturing teams across Sweden and China. Reporting directly to the Global Head of R&D for the Traction Division, you'll be a key player in shaping the future of our traction motor products.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Hiring, professional development, and leading a team of 12 R&D engineers in Sweden
Coordinating plans for capacity, people, and resources for R&D projects in Sweden and China
Overseeing efficient, timely and quality execution over the projects
Developing and acquiring competencies, tools, and infrastructure that will be needed for the development of products.
Serving as a technical resource for the team and providing technical support for internal and external contacts.
Supervising and ensuring a safe work environment
Qualifications for the Role
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Extensive experience in development of electrical machines, preferably for railway or off-road vehicle applications
A demonstrated strong leadership and communication skills for projects, people, and stakeholders in a multi-cultural environment
A degree in electrical or mechanical engineering or a relevant technical field.
Sound knowledge of design engineering, simulation, CAD, PLM and ERP tools related to electrical machines
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies and methods
Proficiency in English, written and spoken
We find it valuable if you have:
Knowledge of industry standards and development processes relevant to railway and e-mobility applications
Previous experience in line management or portfolio responsibility, including managing large projects
Hands-on experience with permanent magnet motors
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take the lead, share bold ideas, and shape real outcomes. You'll grow through hands-on experience, mentorship, and learning that fits your goals. Here, your work doesn't just matter, it moves things forward.
We invest in our people with benefits that go beyond the basics because your future matters.
More about us
ABB Traction is a global leader in traction technologies, driving innovation in rail and e-mobility. Our propulsion, auxiliary and energy storage solutions contribute to making transportation more sustainable, while saving energy every day. Our people and culture are the foundation of our success. We all together make the difference for our customers every day.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724 64 46 98.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is November 30th. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Be part of something bigger. This is where progress is powered, teams initiate action, and we move the world forward together. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
