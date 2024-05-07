R&D Engineer Lab & Verification to Medtech customer
Technogarden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technogarden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Öckerö
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
To our consultancy team we are now looking for team member who can join our customer in an assignment for a year. You will have the opportunity to change and improve lifes in this assignement and will be a part our consultancy team that always tries to focus on you!
About the position
As R&D Engineer within Lab & Verification you enjoy the practical work in the lab. You will work both independently and in tight cooperation with colleagues to fulfill goals and targets in our projects. You will use your analytical skills and experience to make decisions, develop solutions and solve problems.
Responsibilities:
Plan, execute and document analyses and product development activities in the laboratory.
Prototype manufacturing and participate in test runs in the production.
Method development and method validation.
Instrument responsibility.
Cooperation with external suppliers.
Who you are
You can work independently but also in teams, are open minded with a flexible and adaptable approach. As a person you are eager to learn and have the eye to see what needs to be done. Since the role involves close collaboration with colleagues and other stakeholders, you are comfortable reaching out to other people and can quickly build a network of personal relations.
Qualifications/Background:
An academic background in chemistry, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering or similar.
Some years' experience from practical work in the laboratory.
Previous experience in prototype/product development of MedTech products is valuable.
Very good documentation and communication skills in English and at least basic knowledge in Swedish. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technogarden AB
(org.nr 556276-5189) Arbetsplats
Technogarden Kontakt
Ulrika Ydse ulrika.ydse@technogarden.se +46 76 167 1051 Jobbnummer
8663365