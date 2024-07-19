Quantity Surveyor
2024-07-19
Role Purpose
For our client's renewable project in Sweden we are currently searching for an experienced Quantity
Surveyor.
Job description:
Confirms quantities for progress and invoice verification of payments to construction
contractors.
Coordinates and schedules measurement activities with construction management.
Prepares and maintains complete and accurate field measurement notes, including
numerical calculations, basis of calculations and assumptions / background.
Supports the contract administrator in establishing Request for Contract Action (RCA), or
Project Cost Alerts (PCA), when required.
basis and validate against current contract with the contract administrator.
Assists in evaluation of change requests: interfaces with the contract administrator for the
initiation and development of contract change documents.
Where required, support discussions and negotiations with contractor on (counter) estimates
and contract change request.
Assist in providing input to Home office for contract cost forecast developments as required.
Liaises with Engineering, Contracts, Construction and UPT management on evaluation of
potential changes, risks assessment, and mitigation.
Liaises with other Project Controls staff for aspects of (potential) changes.
