Quality Manager In Projects (qmip) (m/f/x)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB
2023-11-23
Siemens Gamesa has a vision for renewable energy: we believe in the power of nature and technology. Help us to be ready to face the energy challenges of tomorrow and make a green footprint - join the team in creating a better future for us on our planet.
We focus on hiring the best people, wherever they may be in the world. We pride ourselves on the flexibility we offer to our employees and are committed to building a workforce that can grow with the company. Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
In our culture of trust, we focus on empowerment, diversity and continuous learning. Valuing our people is what makes us one global team, with our colleagues' safety at the heart of our organization.
How to contribute to our vision
As Quality Manager in Projects you will join a group of highly skilled and engaged colleagues responsible for driving our zero defect culture and to deliver quality support to SGRE construction, installation and service activities in Northern & Eastern Europe and Middle East (NE&ME):
Establish the defined quality management system tailored/aligned to the project-specific requirements to ensure the quality in process and product quality in service/solution project to achieve customer satisfaction and business success
Act as a member of the project core team with special focus on failure prevention.
Advocate to a higher quality aspiration.
Be an active part of the entire project lifecycle from securing a high quality of our sales process to the service of the Wind Turbine for the customer.
Plan/lead/control all project quality activities in close collaboration with project organization (incl. internal and external).
Develop, implement, and improve the project - specific QM system documented, and make sure that quality reporting is incorporated as an integrated part of the project reporting.
Act as a role model in ensuring high quality standard is being kept in the projects, including any trainings needed for the team.
Ensure cross-functional cooperation with Procurement, Logistics, R&D, Manufacturing and relevant suppliers to achieve quality business goals.
What you need to make a difference
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change. We are also looking for:
You hold an Engineering degree or similar
You have relevant experience within quality management in projects, and you preferably come from the Renewable energy and/or Offshore industry
You have a good understanding of ISO 9001 and strong quality toolbox, are able to demonstrate deep experiences with Customer Quality Requirements, Project Quality Planning, Control plans/ITP's, FAI's, Audits, NC management, 8D's and RCA's is required
You are a strong team player with excellent communication skills to communicate with both internal and external stakeholders, high and low in the organization
You thrive in an environment with hard deadlines, and constant change
You are structured and have a good overview over all quality aspects in a project, and what those entails
You possess an excellent level of English both oral and written is required, Danish is an advantage
In return of your commitment we offer you...
Become a part of our mission for sustainability: Clean energy for generations to come
A global team of diverse colleagues who share passion for renewable energy
Trust and empowerment to make your own ideas reality
Personal and professional development to grow internally within our organization
Flexible working hours as well as home-office
Employer-funded pension
Attractive remuneration package (fixed/variable)
Empowering our peoplehttps://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future?https://youtu.be/12Sm678tjuY
Our global team is on the front line of tackling the climate crisis, reducing carbon emissions - the greatest challenge we face.
Severely disabled applicants are encouraged to reach out to us. We have inclusive recruiting processes specifically for severely disabled persons in Germany and we do our utmost to tailor working spaces to suit your individual needs. In cases of severe disability, applicants who are equally qualified will be given preferential consideration.
