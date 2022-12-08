Quality Inspector to growing energy company
We are looking for a quality inspector to a growing energy company. This assignment will give you great experience from a fast growing company and the opportunity to work with the next-generation battery manufacturing. Apply for this position today as the assignment starts immediately.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint.
The Quality Inspector works closely with the Design and Industrialization team and performs receiving, in-process, and final inspection and test of the parts, materials, and assemblies of battery systems products.
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. The assignment starts immediately and the assignment is for six months.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Perform and document dimensional inspections on parts using engineering prints, Inspection procedures or work instructions
• Carry out product tests and thorough independent final inspection of finished assemblies to defined procedures, formally reporting all defects
• Select products for tests at specified stages in process, and tests products for variety of qualities, such as dimensions, performance, and mechanical, electrical, or chemical characteristics.
• Record test data, applying statistical quality control procedures
• May perform, as needed, nondestructive tests on materials, parts, or products to measure performance, life, or material characteristics
• Detect non-conformance during production operations effectively
• Prepare graphs or charts of data or enter data into computer for analysis
• Perform quality control equipment calibrations and records the data as required Generate nonconformance reports as required and follows Inspection procedures
• modifications of existing quality or production standards to achieve optimum quality within limits of equipment capability
• Evaluate data to indicate deviations from existing standards
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Essential requirements are: possesses knowledge of visual and mechanical/electrical inspection methodologies, highly motivated, attention to detail, and being comfortable interpreting mechanical and electrical engineering drawings and other technical documents.
Other requirements
• BSc or MSc degree in Engineering/Manufacturing
• Experience of quality control work in relevant industry such as, e.g. battery system, automotive, or other manufacturing industries
• Fluency in English and fluent swedish is a plus
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
• Start: Immediately
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Stockholm, Tomteboda
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
