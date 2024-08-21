Quality Engineer (Software)
2024-08-21
Quality Engineer
Are you ready to contribute to the way customers interact with their alarm systems? In the Consumer Applications area at Verisure Innovation in Malmö, we're dedicated to developing cutting-edge mobile and web applications that empower users to manage their security services seamlessly, wherever they are. With a thriving user base of hundreds of thousands, your role will directly impact the interface our customers rely on daily.
As part of the dynamic MyMobile team, you'll contribute to the Verisure App, a user-friendly mobile platform designed to provide our customers with a safe, intuitive, and stable environment for handling their alarm systems. Our collaborative team includes seven developers, two testers, one product owner and one scrum master, working with technologies like Swift, Kotlin, and GraphQL. Embracing a culture of innovation, we blend exploratory and automated testing methods to deliver exceptional results.
Main responsibilities
* Application testing, deployment, maintenance, and improvement activities of the app
* Develop automated tests to identify and resolve application faults swiftly
* Tackle challenges independently, offering key insights and solutions through a helicopter perspective
* Act as a valuable resource for colleagues, leveraging your expertise and experience
Your profile
* Around 3-5 years in software testing
* Familiar with project management tools such as Jira, Bitbucket, and Confluence, coupled with Git version handling
* Experience in test automation using Appium and/or Python programming
Bonus points for
* Well-versed in app development tools like Android Studio and Xcode
* Test certification (eg., ISTQB)
What you bring
To succeed in the role as Quality Engineer you need to be socially skilled and communicative since you interact with many various stakeholders. Your curiosity constantly drives you forward, and you are eager to challenge yourself. It is important that you can communicate your know-how in a logical as well as friendly way, together with being open to learn from others. To thrive with us as an organization we believe you are characterized by a forward thinking and an innovative mindset.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
We are excited to hear from you, if you are interested, please apply through our application system. This will ensure a fair process to everyone.
If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Specialist, Ema Dobraca at ema.dobraca@verisure.com
.
Verisure is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
About us
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
We pride ourselves in having a great work-life balance, and our office space is just a 5-minute walk from the Central Station, easily accessible and a great location. Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2024030800". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
8854141