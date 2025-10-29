Quality Engineer at Quintus
2025-10-29
Quality Engineer at Quintus - Make an Impact in a Global Future Industry
About the Role
As a Quality Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring that our products meet the highest standards - from customers as well as international regulations. You will take ownership of the processes around pressure vessel certification according to the ASME Code and other standards, while also driving a culture of continuous improvement throughout the organization. This means that some days you will lead internal audits or root cause analyses, other days you will coach colleagues, and sometimes you will be Quintus' representative towards authorized inspectors.
Who are we looking for
This is a role for someone who wants to work close to both technology and people.
You are thorough, structured, and analytical, yet you also thrive in dialogue and collaboration, because you know that quality is strongest when it is understood and shared across the whole company.
We believe you have an engineering degree and experience in quality management and continuous improvement. For this role, it is essential that you are really experienced in the ISO 9001 standard, while knowledge of other standards such as ISO 14001, ISO 45001, or similar will be considered a strong advantage. Experience with ASME or Lean Six Sigma is also highly valued, but above all, we are looking for your curiosity, drive, and desire to develop both yourself and us.
At Quintus, you will be part of an international environment where no two days are alike, and where you will be given both responsibility and freedom. We are proud of our technology, but just as proud to be a workplace where people thrive, grow, and collaborate.
About Quintus Technologies
Quintus Technologies specializes in the design, manufacturing, installation, and support of high-pressure systems for sheet metal forming, advanced materials densification for high-quality industrial components as well as high pressure processing for food and beverage to deactivate the bacteria. Headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, and represented in 45 countries worldwide, Quintus is the world leader in high-pressure technology, having delivered more than 1,900 systems globally to customers in industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical implants.
Learn more about us at: www.quintustechnologies.com
Are you Interested in this opportunity?
We are collaborating with Norén & Lindholm for this recruitment process. Should you require more information, feel free to contact Marie Lindholm at +46 (0)70 778 81 56 or via email at marie@norenlindholm.se
She will be happy to assist you with any inquiries.
You can submit your application as soon as possible at www.norenlindholm.se
or by clicking the button below. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to send in your application.
