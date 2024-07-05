Quality Engineer
2024-07-05
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil-fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
By combining sensors, computers, and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our electric craft flies above the water, reaching speeds and ranges previously attained only by fossil fuel powerboats.
After launching the Candela C-8, Europe's currently best-selling electric boat, we are venturing into Commercial Vessels, Public Transport and passenger transfer with the revolutionary foiling Candela P-12 Shuttle.
We are now looking for a highly motivated Quality Engineer to support Candela's growth ambitions within the Product and Quality organization.
Your mission
In the role as Quality Engineer you will be responsible to ensure that our products and processes meets external and internal quality targets. You do this by applying different quality assurance and quality control methods and tools. You will work in close collaboration with different departments and teams at Candela, offering you the opportunity to work in various areas from production line to development.
Core responsibilities
Work in close collaboration with internal teams to perform FMEAs, risk assessments, risk mitigation plans, to secure that boats are designed and produced to the right quality
Propose, define, drive changes to specifications, processes, quality controls in production to improve overall product Quality and NMBF (Nautical Miles Between Failures)
Collect and analyse Quality data, propose, define, track Quality metrics and KPIs, report negative trends and other Quality issues
Lead RCA of Quality issues in cooperation with specialists from other departments and/or suppliers as applicable, drive and follow-up containment actions and implementation of CAPAs for timely quality issue resolution to customer satisfaction
Support qualification of new materials, components, subsystems
Address deviations and foster continuous improvement
Be part of internal and/or external audits, report and follow-up non-conformances
Produce and maintain Quality documentation
Train departments in the organization on Quality principles, standards, methods and tools
Support all departments in the organization to develop Candela's Quality culture
Your profile
We believe that you have strong quality mindset and customer focus with the ability to be structured and analytical, yet pragmatic and flexible. You are a real team player with excellent communication skills. Candela is a dynamic company, which require you to have the ability to navigate in a fast-paced environment, while being proactive and persistent. To succeed in this role we believe you have:
Technical university degree or equivalent
Previous experience within manufacturing industry, preferably from a role in quality, manufacturing engineering or product development
Good understanding of drawings and specifications for manufacturing
Experience with quality tools and methods like FMEAs, RCA, and more
Working language is English, if you also know Swedish it will be a benefit for yourself, but not a prerequisite for the role.
It is an advantage if you also have skills in/experience with:
ISO standards (e.g ISO 9001:2015) and certified management systems
Electrical vehicles or boat industry
Systems likeJira, Confluence and Odoo.
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment - work is hard but fun.
We are a 200-strong, multinational team of experts within dynamic modelling, hardware design, hydrodynamics, control theory, machine learning, structural engineering work and production to build the next generation of waterborne transport.
This is a full-time position based at our HQ in Frihamnen, Stockholm. Work will require you to spend time at our factory in Rotebro, Sollentuna and service andtest center at Gåshaga, Lidingö.
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing! send your application in English as soon as it's ready. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Kindly note!Due to vacations, our response time will be a bit longer. We expect to get back to youby the end of August.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
Candela | 100% Electric Boats
Nike Sporrong nike.sporrong@candela.com
