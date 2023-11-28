Quality Control Shift Manager
Northvolt Ett AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Skellefteå
2023-11-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Purpose:
QC Shift Manager purpose is to ensure efficient and coordinated execution in control lab during the shift hours in question, according to the need of the business units.
Key duties and responsibilities:
The main types of responsibilities and expectations thereof are (in no particular order of priority):
• Operations Management of specific QC activities (both employees and throughput). This responsibility is concerned with the actual productivity of the sub-team.
o Management of the execution of all quality control analyses of the sub-team as per the control plan.
o Plan and communicate to the team their daily priorities, ensure expectations and responsibilities are clear.
o Coordinate logistics of incoming/outgoing samples to/from QC lab; immediate collection and reporting of results back to production.
o Support the team with running analytical testing on a range of instruments.
o Ensure non-conformities about material deviations are reported.
• Expect, Plan For, and Manage a Certain Degree of Ambiguity and Constant Change. This job, due to the company still being a start-up environment, requires flexibility and the ability to work well and coordinate with others. It requires the ability to build relationships and trust across boundaries of responsibility, continuously collaborate with all internal customers to ensure to support them as best as needed, so that ultimately the company can operate as a team with a common goal, while still holding each other accountable for their respective expectations
Quality System Duties and Responsibilities:
Build Quality into all aspects of their work by maintaining compliance to all quality requirements.
Qualifications/Education/Experience
• Strongly preferred prior experience (2+ years) of working in a laboratory environment.
• Preferably a degree in Natural Sciences, Materials Science, Engineering.
• Experience in leading and coordinating teams .
• Experience in troubleshooting analytical instruments/equipment.
• Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma .
• Knowledge of quality management systems, e.g., ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM.
Specific Skills
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
• Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, ability to learn new platforms).
• Project management skills.
• Leadership skills.
Personal Success Factors
• Highly organised and results driven with an eye for details.
• Solution oriented mindset - exceptionally good problem-solving skills and flexibility.
• Proactive, passionate and purpose driven - goes beyond expectations.
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
• Able to learn and acquire new information quickly.
• High ability to keep to good laboratory practice including 5S, cleanliness, routines, etc.
• Strong technical interest.
• Communicative and "likeable" personality; drives and inspires others.
• Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit. When the any process is stopped, figures out how to get to "go." Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8292192