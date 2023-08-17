QA Analyst - Crusader Kings lll
2023-08-17
Are you a crafty planner with a knack for QA? Do you share our dedication of providing the ultimate experience for the players and community of Crusader Kings? If so, then apply to our fantastic QA department where you will help us make great games, for everyone.
Your Mission
As a QA Analyst at Studio Black, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the functional quality of the Crusader Kings franchise. Together with the QA Manager, you will work in close collaboration with the internal development teams and project leadership to create and execute comprehensive test plans to ensure the highest quality standard of our games and processes alike.
Serving as an on-site project stakeholder, you'll answer queries with minimal delegation, while simultaneously leading, tracking, and supporting both internal and outsourced QA team members, which you will serve as the primary point of contact for. A key aspect of your role will be to monitor and communicate project health reports and proactively highlighting risks to project leadership. In collaboration with production, project leadership, and QA management, you'll oversee and execute QA cycles to meet the highest quality standards.
The skills we're searching for...
2+ years of hands-on QA experience or a relevant game school degree.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, capable of communicating complex subjects to technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Fluent in English.
We take all discussions to the round table where we expect everyone to foster a collaborative and supportive environment, where all ideas and opinions are valued. We would love to hear about the specific skill set you bring to the table and how you will contribute to our journey.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time position.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Reports to: QA Manager
Remote status: Office-based, with weekly optional "work from home" days.
