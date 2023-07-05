Python software developer | Remote | Experis
Welcome to a world of innovation and creativity! Are you a passionate system developer who is skilled in Python and ready to shape the future? If you have a strong desire to create efficient and scalable solutions, while continuously striving to learn and grow, then this is the perfect position for you!
Job Description
Here, you will have the opportunity to work with the technology you enjoy the most. Alongside us and our shared clients, you will become an invaluable specialist. You will expand your technical and networking skills and interact with inspiring colleagues from various backgrounds along the way. Experis collaborates with multiple industry leaders in system development, combining innovation and people-centric knowledge.
We are seeking a system developer with a few years of experience who can design and maintain pipelines to deliver 3D models, shaders, and images to various outputs. You will utilize tools such as Splunk and Camunda to monitor and enhance pipelines as new values and technologies emerge. If you are exceptional in Python, passionate about 3D graphics, and eager to be part of our innovative team, we look forward to hearing from you!
In this role, you will have the option to work on-site or fully remotely.
What does it mean to work as a consultant with us?
Do you want to grow and learn as much as possible in your field? Yes, we can guarantee you development and learning opportunities - all to help you achieve your own ambitions, and we will support you along the way. For us, it is also important that you, as a consultant, feel like part of the entire Experis team, right from day one (perhaps even earlier). You will be employed by Experis and work on projects or assignments that align with your areas of interest and career goals. Do you desire a flexible workday or the possibility of working from home? We highly value you and your preferences and needs!
About You
We envision you as someone who is forward-thinking, passionate about development, eager to try new things, and unafraid to broaden your horizons. We believe that you have a solution-oriented mindset where you see the puzzle and are willing to put it together. Last but not least, we hope you are collaborative - we are a team, and together with you, we want to succeed!
To thrive in this role, we see that you have:
• 2 years of professional experience in system development, programming, or engineering.
Strong competence and experience in Python.
Knowledge of real-time, 3dsMax, Vray, Blender, Unity, Unreal, USD, Material X, and C++ is advantageous.
About Experis
Experis is a leading global IT/Tech consulting company with over 600 consultants working on assignments in Sweden and 22,000 consultants worldwide. Through Experis, you gain access to a wide range of exciting assignments with our interesting clients in both the private and public sectors. You can take on assignments through your own company or as a permanent employed consultant. At Experis, you become part of the team and gain access to a broad network of colleagues within your field of expertise.
At Experis, you have a personal consultant manager and continuous competence development to keep up with new technologies.
Experis, a part of the ManpowerGroup, has a long-term sustainability commitment (Working to change the world - ESG strategy) with the goal of contributing to solving the shortage of IT resources, among other things.
Application
Does this sound interesting? Apply for the job today as the selection process is ongoing! We do not accept applications via email, but if you have any questions, feel free to contact Ellen Egnell at ellen.egnell@se.experis.com
or Dara Tysani at dara.tysani@se.experis.com
