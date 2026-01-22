Propulsion Equipment Development Engineer
OHB Sweden is a leading Swedish supplier of space systems. We develop, build, test and commission satellites and subsystems for space missions in, for example, communication, earth observation and space research for institutional and commercial customers within and outside Europe.
We are now looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated Propulsion Equipment Development Engineer to support our projects and product development activities.
This role is focused on the development of propulsion equipment and components for OHB Sweden's in-house developed spacecraft propulsion systems. The position suits an engineer who enjoys technical ownership and product development, and who can bridge concept development, analysis, design, manufacturing, and verification throughout the full development lifecycle.
Tasks included in this role are mainly, but not limited to:
Manage the technical aspects of the development of propulsion equipment and components from concept to qualified product.
Concept development using analytical and mathematical methods
Selection of materials and design solutions considering performance, compatibility, manufacturability, and lifetime.
Technical coordination between design, analysis, manufacturing, and verification activities.
Coordinate structural, thermal, and functional analysis support using relevant tools and methods.
Definition and management of equipment-level requirements and interfaces, based on higher level system specifications.
Planning, execution, and analysis of verification, qualification, and acceptance testing.
Close collaboration with manufacturing, suppliers, customers, and other engineering disciplines
Technical support to projects and system engineers as an equipment specialist.
Supporting other functions within the Propulsion department, when necessary.
The Propulsion Equipment Development Engineer will work in the Propulsion department and report to the Head of Department.
The Engineer is expected to:
Plan and organize daily work in a structured and efficient manner
Take technical ownership of assigned equipment or development tasks
Respect constraints of the project, customers, and suppliers
Complete deliverables on time, within budget, and in accordance with quality standards
Provide clear and coherent technical reporting
Take part in continuous improvement processes
Be a team player with good communication skills and a willingness to solve technical issues together with other engineers
Work autonomously when needed
Please address the above points where applicable in your cover letter, with direct reference to experience, projects, design work, and background.
Required qualifications
University degree (MSc, PhD or equivalent) in Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or another relevant technical field
At least 3 years of relevant work experience in product or equipment development
Experience with development of hardware for high-reliability applications, either within the space industry or other similar industries, is an advantage
Knowledge of propulsion systems or space systems is a strong advantage, but not a requirement
Experience with structural and thermal analysis using FEM tools
Familiarity with CFD, verification engineering, and qualification processes is an advantage
Knowledge of ECSS standards and space hardware development processes is an advantage
Fluency in English. Swedish is an advantage
Ability to work in a precise way on multiple tasks and against tight deadlines
Strong problem-solving skills and initiative, with the ability to work pragmatically and focus on delivering the right level of quality on time
Travel may be required (up to five trips per year, mostly within Europe).
What we offer
Possibility to work on propulsion equipment for exciting space missions. Many of our projects are scientific or climate research missions such as Solar Orbiter, Euclid, PLATO, ARIEL, Biomass, CHIME, ROSE-L, Comet Interceptor, EnVision and others
Opportunities to work with propulsion equipment used in monopropellant, bipropellant, cold gas, and electric propulsion systems
A dynamic work environment where engineers work across multiple disciplines such as mechanical, thermal, electrical, chemistry, manufacturing, and verification
A technically challenging role with strong ownership and influence on product development
