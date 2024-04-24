Property Project Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla fastighetsskötarjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo
Group Real Estate is an integrated function in the Volvo Group AB, with strategic and operational responsibility for the Group's properties. We are approximately 300 employees supporting Volvo Group in 60 countries worldwide. Our property footprint consists of some 1000 sites, both leased and owned. We manage all types of properties: dealers, workshops, offices, warehouses, production facilities and more.
This is us, your new colleagues
Join the Engineering and Construction team, a highly engaged group of project leaders who are responsible for projects within the Europe North Division from Norway to Kazakhstan. The Europe North Division is one of five divisions in Group Real Estate. The division handles a project portfolio of approximately 6 000 MSEK with a team of 90 employees responsible for projects, property management, investments, divestments, leases, masterplans, and meeting stakeholder demand at a tactical level. In our team, Engineering and Construction, we have gathered expertise and experience from large and complex projects, to increase capability and capacity to our stakeholder's property projects. Our team members are based throughout our division.
Job Description
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead projects in construction/real estate and also in infrastructure/technical supply. You run the project from early feasibility studies to completed project. Projects may consist of new construction but also infrastructure projects.
* Ensure that projects are managed and operated in an efficient, sustainable, and secure manner to ensure project delivery.
* Work proactively with risk management and coordination with operations and other construction projects.
* Work closely with the Volvo Group's purchasing organization, to ensure that laws and health and safety regulations are met.
* Responsible for appointed projects throughout the division from Norway to Kazakhstan
* Ensure effective communication that align business needs with local colleagues and stakeholders.
Who are you?
You're adaptable, highly organized, and possess strong communication and networking skills. Volvo's core values are a part of who you are. Most importantly, you're a dedicated team player, fostering a strong sense of togetherness.
To excel in your new role, you should possess the following qualifications and attributes:
* Master of Science in Engineering (or equivalent educational background) in Civil Engineering
* A minimum of 10 years' experience of management and control of construction projects in different phases
* Proficiency in both spoken and written English.
* Proven experience in successfully running projects according to budget, time plan, quality and stakeholder satisfaction.
* A natural ability to identify opportunities in every task you undertake.
* You are professional in your approach and have experience in similar roles. You work in a structured way, are used to working according to project models/processes and understand decision-making processes in larger organizations.
* Lead and coordinate projects in a complex environment, during ongoing operational activities that cannot be interrupted.
* Knowledge and capability of all stages of the construction process.
* Knowledge of relevant government regulations
* Good understanding and knowledge of working preventively with health and safety.
Are we a perfect match?
We can't promise you an effortless job, but we can promise you skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. You will work in a global environment that provides you with development opportunities, both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. We are eager to learn from you and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who rather see challenges as positive and is ready to take some actions? Then we are hoping to hear from you!
At Group Real Estate we are actively working to establish a team that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working groups increases group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions.
Location: The location of the position is within the division in northern Europe at a Volvo site.
Travel: Frequent travel and at times work from abroad is required.
Curious or have some questions? Call me!
Hiring Manager, Helena Tellberg Director E&C Europe North Division + 46 76 553 85 09
Margareta Norén HRBP +46 765 537617
Last application date: 2024-05-13
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8843-42438124". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sandra Poulsen 000-0000000 Jobbnummer
8635617