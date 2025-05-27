Property and Corporate Services Nordic Manager
2025-05-27
Are you passionate about creating safe, modern, and efficient work environments? Do you enjoy combining strategic thinking with hands-on operations? Crédit Agricole CIB is now looking for a proactive and solutions-oriented Property and Corporate Services Nordic Manager to join our team in central Stockholm - with a key role in shaping our Nordic workplace environment.
The role
This is a broad and central position where you will take full ownership of facilities, workplace safety, procurement and supplier management across our Nordic offices - in Stockholm (HQ), Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen. You'll be a trusted partner to local teams and a vital link to our HQ in Paris.
As our Nordic Facility, Safety and Procurement Manager, you'll develop, implement and manage office policies, drive improvements, and act as a cultural and operational ambassador for our workplace. Security and safety are at the heart of this role - you'll ensure that all Nordic offices are compliant with local regulations and aligned with CACIB's global standards.
You will report to the COO (based in Stockholm), and collaborate closely with our Head of IT, local office managers in the Nordics, and specialists at our Paris headquarters.
Key responsibilities
Facility & Office Management
Own the Nordic office environment and related policies - including supplier contracts, physical workspaces, safety measures, and fire protection.
Act as the first point of contact for our landlord and all service providers.
Oversee events and ensure seamless delivery of services like cleaning, catering and reception support.
Supervise the receptionist and coordinate additional support during events or peak periods.
Safety & Security
Ensure our workplaces meet the highest safety standards, in line with Swedish law and CACIB group policies.
Maintain and improve physical safety measures (evacuation plans, fire drills, alarm systems, CCTV, etc.).
Conduct safety audits and collaborate closely with IT on alarm systems and access controls.
Procurement & Budget Management
Lead procurement processes for goods and services across the Nordic offices.
Negotiate and manage supplier contracts and ensure cost-efficiency and quality.
Monitor budgets, follow up on spend and report to management.
Cross-Nordic Coordination
Ensure consistency in procedures across Nordic offices.
Coordinate administration and operations between Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, and Copenhagen.
Act as a hub for knowledge sharing and best practices.
Sustainability & Future Development
Stay up to date with changing regulations and future-proof our office setups.
Support initiatives and reporting linked to sustainability and environmental impact.
Hands-on mindset This role includes both strategic planning and operational tasks. You'll create long-term processes, but you might also jump in to support at the reception or coordinate a last-minute service when needed.
Who we are looking for
We believe you're a structured, service-minded, and trustworthy person with a proactive approach. You are a strong communicator who can collaborate with many stakeholders - from external suppliers to senior leaders in Paris. You're not afraid to push back or flag issues when needed, always with a diplomatic and constructive mindset.
To thrive in this role, you have:
Solid experience in office management, facility management or workplace operations
Proven knowledge of workplace safety, procurement, and supplier management
Excellent project management and communication skills
A collaborative mindset and the ability to navigate both international and local contexts
Fluent English (Swedish is a plus)
A hands-on attitude and the ability to shift between strategic and operational tasks
About Crédit Agricole CIB
Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Crédit Agricole Group, one of the world's largest financial institutions. We've been present in Sweden since 1986 and recently moved into a modern, sustainability-focused office in the Mood District, Stockholm.
We support some of the Nordic region's largest companies and financial institutions with services in capital markets, structured finance, trade finance, M&A advisory, and more. Our Stockholm office is our Nordic HQ, with around 65-70 employees, and about 10 people each in our offices in Oslo, Helsinki, and Copenhagen.
We offer a high-performing, friendly workplace culture with a focus on professionalism, excellence and collaboration. We lunch together, enjoy the occasional after work, and support each other across functions.
Interested?
If you're excited about creating safe, sustainable, and efficient workspaces across the Nordics - we'd love to hear from you. This recruitment is being handled by The Pace/Wise Professionals. Please note that it is mandatory to submit your CV in English. Submit your application as soon as possible, as we review applications continuously. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out to the responsible Recruitment Consultants, Stephanie Grammenidis Hagman, or Jenny Mellberg.
