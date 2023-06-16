Projektledare/Project Manager Mölndal
2023-06-16
Are you the new project manager we are looking for?
As a project manager at Nordic Viewpoint, your role will be wide-ranging, and you will have the opportunity to be involved in almost every part of the lifecycle of a project.
In the role, you will be expected to carry out tasks like recruiting or screening participants in market research projects via telephone or email. You will also be expected to coordinate the relevant tasks that go with each project and delegate these to internal and external resources when necessary.
We strive to service the needs of our clients and you will be responsible for maintaining communication with them throughout projects to ensure that high-quality results are delivered in a timely and professional manner. To do this, you will need to have a strong ability to organize and structure daily tasks, both your own and those of the rest of the team. Importantly, you will also need to be able to motivate team members to reach their long-term and short-term goals.
We are looking for a person who enjoys variety in their daily tasks and an environment that is occasionally fast-paced. You are flexible, attentive and enjoy communicating with other people. Since many of our clients are English speakers, we are also looking for someone who can communicate comfortably and professionally in English.
Candidates ideally have an academic degree with elements of project management included, but previous experience and a great attitude are more important than a university degree. Previous experience in market research, project management, or telemarketing is considered an advantage.
We conduct interviews continuously during the application period. Please send your application as soon as possible to career@nordic-viewpoint.com
.
Nordic Viewpoint is a growing market research company based in Mölndal. We conduct qualitative and quantitative market research for the consumer and B2B segments, mainly in the form of focus groups, individual interviews, product and user tests, and online surveys, among others.
We operate in an interesting and versatile industry where we help our clients to understand their target groups and, through collecting data and insights as a basis for business decisions, assist them in optimizing their strategies, products, and services.
We are currently searching for a project manager to join our team and continue on our exciting journey with us.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a person who enjoys variety in their daily tasks and an environment that is occasionally fast-paced. You are flexible, attentive and enjoy communicating with other people. Since many of our clients are English speakers, we are also looking for someone who can communicate comfortably and professionally in English. Proficiency in other Nordic languages is considered an advantage.
Applicants just beginning their professional careers are encouraged to apply. Candidates ideally have an academic degree with elements of project management included, but previous experience and a great attitude are more important than a university degree. Previous experience in market research, project management, or telemarketing is considered an advantage.
The role will also occasionally include traveling and evening and weekend work, and you are expected to be a fast learner and to work in an efficient and structured manner. As a project manager, you will have the opportunity to manage market research projects that, among others, involve group discussions, product tests, and individual interviews, in both Sweden and other Nordic countries.
As a project manager, you will be expected to coordinate the tasks that go with each project and delegate these to internal and external resources when necessary. You are however expected to carry out some of the relevant tasks yourself, such as recruiting or screening participants in market research projects via telephone or email.
You should also be able to service the needs of our clients and maintain communication throughout projects to ensure that high-quality results are delivered in a timely and professional manner. To do this, you will need to have a strong ability to organize and structure daily tasks, both your own and those of the rest of the team. Importantly, you will also need the ability to motivate team members to reach their long-term and short-term goals.
Your qualifications
You enjoy meeting and communicating with other people
Able to communicate comfortably in speech and writing in Swedish and English
Ability to use a computer comfortably for professional work
A valid drivers license
Salary: SEK 28 000
Salary: SEK 28 000

We conduct interviews continuously during the application period. Please send your application as soon as possible to career@nordic-viewpoint.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: career@nordic-viewpoint.com
Nordic Viewpoint AB (org.nr 556848-3308), https://nordic-viewpoint.com
Prästgårdsgatan 24
)
7890684