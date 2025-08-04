Project Procurement Manager
2025-08-04
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
Subcontract offshore and onshore installation services from the market
Do you want to be part of a global company on a growth journey? At NKT, we are engaged in innovative projects that drive the green transition. We are now looking for a Project Procurement Manager to secure subcontracts for offshore and onshore installation services from the market.
Join our Procurement team and contribute to our company's growth and success.
Ensure procurement excellence in dynamic projects
As a Project Procurement Manager, you will focus on securing safe and cost-effective subcontracts that aligns with our project needs in accordance with company strategy. You will collaborate with internal stakeholders to secure subcontracts in due time for our projects to be installed and delivered with quality and on time. You will be the main responsible for subcontracting activities in the projects.
This position is located either in Karlskrona or Malmö, with regular domestic and international travel required. You will report to the Director of Project Procurement.
Business-focused professional with procurement background
We are looking for a commercial oriented professional who is motivated and driven to secure subcontracts in a challenging market. To be successful in this position, you should have previous experience in project management within procurement or sourcing. You should be able to handle change management processes, maintain effective communication and ensure smooth collaboration with project members and stakeholders.
Additionally, your CV includes:
• M.Sc. degree in business, engineering, economics, or similar
• Experience in procurement and or sourcing, including complex subcontracting
• Project management experience in a cross-functional setup
Contribute to our continuous improvement journey
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Join us and take advantage of career development opportunities, work in a collaborative team, and grow your skills in an international setting. This role offers the chance to make an impact on our procurement processes and contribute to our continuous improvement journey.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 12 September 2025. An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, along with personality tests, will be part of our recruitment process.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
