Project Manager to ABB Traction & E-mobility
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB holds a complete and flexible traction motor portfolio that allows us to build the perfect solution for each customer - regardless of train type, power range or geographical location. ABB also supplies complete e-mobility motors for electrified buses, mining, and other types of heavy vehicles. Each motor is tailor-made to customer requirements and to the operation conditions, enabling superior efficiency, low energy consump-tion and high reliability.
As Project Manager, you now have the opportunity to join our fantastic ABB Traction & E-mobility Motor team in Västerås. In this role, you will collaborate closely with both customers as well as internal stakeholders in a cross-functional team making sure we deliver in time and according to customer requirements.
Your responsibilities
Successfully deliver motors on time and according to customer requirements
Act as key contact towards the customer and internal stakeholders
Establishing and maintain good customer relationships
Actively manage risks and opportunities
Be involved in or, if necessary, lead technical discussions and decisions
Invoicing and collect payments on time
Present project status in reviews and follow up meeting
Your background
To succeed and thrive in this role we believe you have held the role as project lead or technical project manager or that you have a technical background within electrical or mechanical engineering within a project-based environment
You are curious of leadership, customer communication and other project management tasks
Bachelor or Master of science in engineering or equivalent experience of technology
1-3 years of experience within technical project management or project management for industrial pro-jects or 3-5 years of experience within electrical or mechanical engineering
Strong administrative skills
Strong written and oral communication skills in both English and Swedish
Knowledge of drive systems, railway or e-mobility are beneficial
You are openminded and collaborative
More about us
Recruiting Manager Carolina Nilsson, +461 07 32 24 61, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670-396 0002, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4670-632 8547; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +4670-330 7540. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +4621-32 51 94.
You are welcome to apply the latest by June 18. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com
